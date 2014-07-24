Is Paul George Changing To Lucky Number 13?

Pacers wing Paul George has been hinting at something on Twitter the last couple of days. It revolves around a tautological mention of Trece, or 13 in spanish. Does this mean we’ll finally get to use the PG-13 nickname?
Here’s a reverse chronological order of his tweets. A couple days ago he simply tweeted the hashtag #Trece.
— Paul George (@Paul_George24) July 23, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The next day he wanted fans to remember that it’s #Trece.
And remember it's #Trece
— Paul George (@Paul_George24) July 23, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Later that same day came the announcement that…well he had something “in store” coming in a couple weeks. “In store” makes us think it’s a jersey change, but it’s also just an expression and maybe we’re looking too much into it.
Got something in store for y'all in a couple weeks Indy!
— Paul George (@Paul_George24) July 23, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Then the same tweet as before, the hashtag #Trece, twice over the last two days:
— Paul George (@Paul_George24) July 23, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
— Paul George (@Paul_George24) July 24, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
George has been a two-time all-star as No. 24, and he’s played well enough with that number to sign a long-term max extension last summer. So why the number change, if that’s what he’s really talking about?
“Trece” is a dope nickname; PG-13 just reminds us of a bet we once made about the amount of nudity in the PG-13 movie Titanic. After collecting a cool $100 from a college friend when we proved it was PG-13 AND Kate Winslet was in her birthday suit for one scene, it was the last time PG-13 approached anything resembling cool.
Perhaps — if he changes to No. 13 — he’ll want to go simply by “Trece,” which isn’t bad — as far as nicknames go. But PG-13 just makes us think of supercilious rom coms and animated flicks with some light “adult” themes. Perhaps that’s why he’s tweeting, “remember it’s #Trece.” Got it…PG-13.
Is Paul George changing to No. 13?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Do players get a percentage of sales? If so, it would make sense to regular change numbers, as there are some fans who always want the actual jersey version of their favorite player. More number changes, equals more sales….