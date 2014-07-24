Is Paul George Changing To Lucky Number 13?

#Paul George #Twitter
07.24.14 4 years ago

Pacers wing Paul George has been hinting at something on Twitter the last couple of days. It revolves around a tautological mention of Trece, or 13 in spanish. Does this mean we’ll finally get to use the PG-13 nickname?

Here’s a reverse chronological order of his tweets. A couple days ago he simply tweeted the hashtag #Trece.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The next day he wanted fans to remember that it’s #Trece.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Later that same day came the announcement that…well he had something “in store” coming in a couple weeks. “In store” makes us think it’s a jersey change, but it’s also just an expression and maybe we’re looking too much into it.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then the same tweet as before, the hashtag #Trece, twice over the last two days:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

George has been a two-time all-star as No. 24, and he’s played well enough with that number to sign a long-term max extension last summer. So why the number change, if that’s what he’s really talking about?

“Trece” is a dope nickname; PG-13 just reminds us of a bet we once made about the amount of nudity in the PG-13 movie Titanic. After collecting a cool $100 from a college friend when we proved it was PG-13 AND Kate Winslet was in her birthday suit for one scene, it was the last time PG-13 approached anything resembling cool.

Perhaps — if he changes to No. 13 — he’ll want to go simply by “Trece,” which isn’t bad — as far as nicknames go. But PG-13 just makes us think of supercilious rom coms and animated flicks with some light “adult” themes. Perhaps that’s why he’s tweeting, “remember it’s #Trece.” Got it…PG-13.

Is Paul George changing to No. 13?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#Twitter
TAGSINDIANA PACERSPAUL GEORGETwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP