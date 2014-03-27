Paul George Destroyer Dunk On LeBron James

It’s the Eastern Conference Finals in March that’s largely lived up to the hype with the Heat and Pacers providing each other a needed reprieve from the tedium of finishing out the regular season. Tonight’s game has both team all sorts of psyched up, which has included a few technicals, one ejection, and a gorgeous crossover between the legs of Paul George as he slid past LeBron James and dunked it over his outstretched hand.

So tasty.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.