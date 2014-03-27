Paul George Destroyer Dunk On LeBron James

#Paul George #Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James
03.26.14 4 years ago

Paul George, LeBron James

It’s the Eastern Conference Finals in March that’s largely lived up to the hype with the Heat and Pacers providing each other a needed reprieve from the tedium of finishing out the regular season. Tonight’s game has both team all sorts of psyched up, which has included a few technicals, one ejection, and a gorgeous crossover between the legs of Paul George as he slid past LeBron James and dunked it over his outstretched hand.

So tasty.



TOPICS#Paul George#Miami Heat#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagGIFsINDIANA PACERSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATPAUL GEORGEvideo

