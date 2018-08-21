Getty Image

There is a certain contingent of basketball fans who love to lament the way super teams have permanently altered the NBA landscape in recent years. Much of that criticism is a bit melodramatic, but some of it is perfectly valid. If you happen live anywhere outside of the Bay Area, then you’re probably bored sick with watching the Warriors cakewalk their way to multiple titles.

Fair or not, there is also a nagging underlying feeling among many fans that players who choose to team up with other superstars are somehow taking the easy way out, that they are somehow less passionate or competitive, and that those titles are therefore less meaningful than if they would’ve taken a more principled approach.

Nobody is more vocal about their distaste for this than retired players, whose holy triumvirate of complaints also include that the league is too soft now and that guys are too buddy-buddy with one another. Of course, the criticism against modern-day super team is far too nuanced to be dismissed so easily.