Getty Image

Paul George isn’t the biggest name on a free agent market that includes LeBron James and Kevin Durant (well, sort of) but the talented forward is a significant factor in what should be an insane NBA offseason. On the heels of an ugly end to the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder in his first season with the organization, many believed that George was likely on his way out the door in favor of greener pastures. In fact, betting odds dictated early in the process that the Lakers were significant favorites to land his services, with the incumbent Thunder lagging significantly behind.

However, Marc Stein of the New York Times (as part of his newsletter) indicated on Tuesday that it may be time to pump the brakes with regard to the assumption that George won’t be returning to play with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City.