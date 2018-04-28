Paul George Was Wishy-Washy About His Future During His Thunder Exit Interview

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
04.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Paul George‘s postseason came to an end on Friday night when Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder. It brings to an end the year-long test balloon that was his time with the Thunder, as the franchise hoped to woo George enough that he’d stay in Oklahoma City upon hitting free agency this summer.

George said it was “too soon” to discuss his future right after the Thunder’s Game 6 loss. But the pending free agent held his season-ending press conference with Oklahoma City media on Saturday and, inevitably, his future in the free agent market came up.

The All-Star wing said that he enjoyed his time in Oklahoma City but that the prospect of playing in his hometown — you know, Los Angeles, is always an intriguing possibility.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGE

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 4 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 4 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 5 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP