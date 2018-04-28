Getty Image

Paul George‘s postseason came to an end on Friday night when Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder. It brings to an end the year-long test balloon that was his time with the Thunder, as the franchise hoped to woo George enough that he’d stay in Oklahoma City upon hitting free agency this summer.

George said it was “too soon” to discuss his future right after the Thunder’s Game 6 loss. But the pending free agent held his season-ending press conference with Oklahoma City media on Saturday and, inevitably, his future in the free agent market came up.

The All-Star wing said that he enjoyed his time in Oklahoma City but that the prospect of playing in his hometown — you know, Los Angeles, is always an intriguing possibility.