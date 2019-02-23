Getty Image

In what is quietly shaping up to be one of the NBA’s most compelling rivalries, the Thunder and Jazz met in Oklahoma City on Friday night, and before it was all said and done, they gave us one of the best games of the regular season so far.

It was a contest that took double-overtime to decide and was packed full of hot shooting on both sides, multiple buzzer-beaters at the ends of quarters, and highlights galore.

But it was Paul George who came through for his team in the clutch to sink a running floater in the lane with 0.8 seconds left in the double overtime to seal the 148-147 victory for the Thunder.