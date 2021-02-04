Paul George is off to a terrific start to the 2020-21 season, as are the Clippers as a whole. L.A. picked up a 22-point win in Cleveland on Wednesday night to cap off a 4-2 East Coast road trip, that began with George and Kawhi Leonard missing time while in contact tracing protocol.

George is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, as he has bounced back from a rough playoffs in the Bubble to play some of the best basketball of his career. He, like the entire Clippers team, will have to wait until the postseason to truly rewrite the narrative about himself, but for now he and the team are plotting a course to what they hope is a redemption story this summer. To do that they will almost assuredly have to go through the Lakers, who won the title last year after getting out of the West without the highly anticipated Battle for L.A. in the conference finals because the Clippers fell to the Nuggets in the semis.

On Wednesday, that rivalry got some more fuel as Jared Dudley’s book on the Lakers title run in the Bubble came out and included a part noting that the entire Laker team took it as “disrespectful” that Paul George put himself in the same class as LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi having not won anything — this seemed to overlook that AD had likewise not won anything prior to last year, but, alas. In any case George was asked about that excerpt following L.A.’s win over the Cavs and seemed to have not heard of this new story yet, and had a pretty funny response.

Paul George on Jared Dudley's book comments against him: "God bless him. God bless you, Jared Dudley. I don't know what it is, dudes love throwing my name in stuff." pic.twitter.com/sDAtWYfwTq — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 4, 2021

It’s about as good as you can do when someone brings this up and you’re learning of it for the first time. He doesn’t ignore it, he just brushes it off and gives a clever soundbite in the process. Not that any Lakers-Clippers series this year would need any added juice, but this is just another layer to what would be one of the most highly anticipated conference finals in some time.