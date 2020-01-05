Paul George’s New Nike PG4 Features Full-Length Air And A Mesh Zippered Upper

Paul George is in his first season with the L.A. Clippers, and after missing the start of the season recovering from double shoulder surgery, he’s regaining his All-Star form as he and Kawhi Leonard continue to try and build chemistry.

As the calendar flips to 2020, George will be donning his newest signature sneaker as Nike officially unveiled the PG4 on Sunday. Like the previous three, the PG4 is a lowtop, but that’s about where the similarities to his past sneakers end. This version features a mesh upper with a zipper over the lacing (with the option to tie the laces over the top of the zipper) and, just generally, a very different look than his previous shoes.

As for the performance aspect, the biggest change in the PG4 is the full length Nike Air bag that runs throughout the shoe and is connected to the upper in an attempt to ensure maximum cushioning.

The sneaker also features a speed-lacing system underneath the mesh upper and a new traction pattern on the outsole. As far as the aesthetics, the black and white colorway doesn’t really pop and it looks very much like a functional basketball sneaker. It’ll be interesting to see how the mesh upper works with other colorways when they put brighter colors either on the mesh or underneath, but the initial colorway isn’t exactly eye-popping out of the gate. The black and white will hit retailers on January 24.