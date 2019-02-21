Getty Image

Duke star Zion Williamson’s first game against North Carolina came to an abrupt end on Wednesday night, as the presumed No. 1 pick exploded out of his left sneaker less than a minute into a game. Williamson went down holding his knee, was taken to the back, and was not seen for the rest of the night as the Tar Heels rolled the Blue Devils.

Still, the big story on the night was Williamson, because a college player of his stature suffering a knee injury is a big deal. It also was due to the fact that the circumstances surrounding his injury were new to just about everyone, as it’s not every day that someone literally causes a sneaker to explode.

Williamson was wearing the Nike PG 2.5s, and naturally, the shoe’s namesake was asked about the incident on Thursday afternoon, revealing that he spoke to Nike about what caused this to happen.