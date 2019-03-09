Paul George Unloaded On The ‘Bad’ Officiating After The Thunder Lost To The Clippers

03.09.19 49 mins ago

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a memorable victory on Thursday evening, outpacing the Portland Trail Blazers despite an explosive, 51-point showing from Damian Lillard. On the heels of that win, the Thunder faced a difficult back-to-back match-up in Los Angeles against the Clippers and, despite a competitive effort, Oklahoma City eventually succumbed to the tune of a 118-110 loss.

On paper, that seems like a normal result, as the Clippers are a playoff-caliber team operating in a friendly environment. However, there were plenty of fireworks along the way, including the fact that Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams all fouled out during regulation, marking the first time since 2014 that a trio of starters suffered that fate.

With that as the backdrop, George unleashed on the officiating and he wasn’t subtle in doing so.

