Paul George Says The Way The Thunder’s Season Ended ‘Weighs On’ Him

06.27.18

Outside of LeBron James (who still needs to decline his player option for next season), the biggest name on the NBA’s free agent market this summer is going to be Oklahoma City wing Paul George. Whether he stays with the Thunder or heads elsewhere — namely the long-rumored destination of Los Angeles — remains to be seen, but George is a superstar, so his decision is the type of thing that will have waves across the NBA.

Recent reports indicate the Thunder feel good about George returning, although we won’t know where his head’s at until he actually makes his announcement. One thing is for sure: George was not a fan of how his first (and, maybe, only) season ended in Oklahoma City.

During the first part of his three-part ESPN miniseries about his decision, George revealed that he wasn’t happy that the Thunder were bounced in the first round of the postseason by the Utah Jazz.

