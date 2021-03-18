The Los Angeles Clippers got trounced by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, 105-89. Despite being one of the few players on the team who had a big night, Paul George griped to the media after the game about the fact that the officials swallowed their whistles while the Clippers were trying to be aggressive and potentially get to the free throw line.

When asked about Los Angeles’ inability to draw fouls — it was noted that despite the team taking 30 shots at the rim, only three fouls were called — George accused the officials of being liars.

I asked Paul George about conversations with officials. “Just a bunch of lies. It’s a bunch of lies, they know what’s going on.” Then adds: “Our job is to be aggressive, attack. We can’t do much more than that, right? If they not gonna call it, they not gonna call it.” pic.twitter.com/2xTgrzZivc — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 18, 2021

When asked about how the Clippers can change whatever he was implying due to the fact that they are making it a point to try and get fouled by attacking the rim, George more or less threw his hands up in the air.

“Our job is to be aggressive, attack,” George said. “We can’t do much more than that. If they not gonna call it, they not gonna call it. And that’s the sad part about it, because we’re not flopping players. We’re not players that’s, like, throwing our bodies into other players, we play physical, no different from any other player in this league. There’s nothing more than we can do.”

There will never be an NBA player who is satisfied with how their games are officiated, but having said that, George is right that he and Kawhi Leonard aren’t the sorts of dudes who egregiously flop in an attempt to get to the charity stripe. These sorts of public calls are oftentimes more attempts to sway refs outside of games, though, so maybe George, Leonard, and co. will start getting a more charitable whistle going forward.