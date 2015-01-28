Paul George Relives Nightmare Injury In “The Road Back” Episode One

We’ve almost reached the halfway point of the 2014-15 NBA season, and Paul George has continued to make steady progress as he recuperates from a devastating broken leg during a Team USA exhibition game this summer. Bleacher Report has been filming the young Pacers wing over the last few months to document his return in the multipart video series “The Road Back,” and part 1 is heart wrenching as George describes what happened on that fateful first day in August.

The opening of the episode sees George declining to watch the injury on camera and it’s obvious he’s visibly uncomfortable with the prospect. Perhaps it’s the background music, or George’s description of that night in Vegas, but it was nearly impossible not to get choked up while watching.

“It was just awkward,” George said while remembering the injury. “My leg hit the stanchion. I didn’t really feel nothing then, but I just knew I couldn’t put my foot down…I looked down to see my legs, and I saw my bone. The second I saw my bone, I just lost it.”

So did we when he heard him talking about the night in question in this intense debut episode.

George’s mom and dad, who were in attendance that night in Vegas, also recounted their thoughts for Bleacher Report: “At that moment, Paulette George said, “I was thinking in my mind, ‘I hope his career is not over.’”

We were wondering whether he’d ever even walk again. He’s doing more than that now, but watching episode one of Bleacher Report’s documentary brings all those old feelings of anguish back. We can only imagine what it’s like for his family and friends.

Watch it, and keep an eye out with Dime for the next step in George’s return to the hardwood. PG-13 ends episode one by declaring, with no small measure of grit, “I will be back.”

