Paul George And Russell Westbrook Both Underwent Offseason Surgery

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season come to an end after Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers knocked them out of the playoffs.

It was a series in which Paul George was obviously struggling with the injured shoulder that plagued him during the second half of the season, while Russell Westbrook was never able to really get going, which was an issue for him throughout the year.

Now that the pair can focus on getting right before the 2019-20 season tips off, both went under the knife to repair a pair of ailments, according to the latest reports. George underwent surgery on his right shoulder, while Westbrook got procedures done on a finger on his left hand and right knee.