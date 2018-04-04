Paul George Says ‘Shooting The Ball Feels Funny’ And Thinks The Problem Is Mechanical

The Thunder slipped back into the sixth seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday night with a loss to the shorthanded Warriors, leaving themselves in somewhat perilous position heading into the final three games of the season. Oklahoma City holds just a half-game lead over the Timberwolves in seventh and a one-game lead over the Pelicans in eighth.

Falling into either one of those spots would mean facing either the Warriors or the Rockets in the first round, and facing the very real possibility of an early exit from the postseason. No matter who they face, whether it’s Golden State, Houston, Portland, or anyone else, the Thunder desperately need their star acquisitions this summer to find their shooting form.

Carmelo Anthony has struggled all season with efficiency, going through fits and starts of appearing to “figure it out” when it comes to his role before regressing once again. Since the All-Star break, ‘Melo is averaging 13.6 points per game with a 37.3/38.4/68.0 shooting split. What’s odd is that his three-point percentage is higher than his season average, but his field goal and free throw percentages have cratered.

More concerning for the Thunder and their playoff prospects is the slump Paul George has found himself in since All-Star. George is averaging 19.1 points per game and has seen his shooting splits plummet to 37.1/28.9/86.1. Considering his pre-All-Star break percentages were 44.9/43.3/80.1, it’s a fairly astonishing drop off. On Tuesday night, George was brutally honest with the assembled media about his shooting woes following a 5-of-19 performance in the Thunder’s loss against the Warriors.

