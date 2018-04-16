Paul George Caught Fire As The Thunder Took Down The Jazz In Game 1

Getty Image

Game 1 of Jazz-Thunder began poorly for the home team as Utah jumped out to a 16-4 lead on Oklahoma City in the opening minutes. From there, the Thunder turned it on, starting with some hot shooting from Carmelo Anthony before Paul George took the torch through the third quarter.

George lit up the Jazz from three-point range, drilling eight of his 11 shots from distance on the evening to help Oklahoma City pull away to a dominant win. The shooting performance from George was impressive under any circumstances, but especially given how poorly he’s shot the ball from deep since the All-Star break.

The Thunder star had recently said he felt something mechanical was wrong with his shot and that shooting the ball felt “funny,” which was concerning. He put those concerns to rest on Sunday with a 36-point performance to lead all scorers, knocking down shots in a variety of ways.