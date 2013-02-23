Paul George’s Incredible Two-Handed Block

#Paul George #Video
02.22.13 5 years ago

Paul George hustles and denies Rodney Stuckey’s dunk attempt with two hands.

TOPICS#Paul George#Video
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSPAUL GEORGERodney Stuckeyvideo

