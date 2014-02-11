Paul George’s Top 15 Dunks

Headlining the group is Paul George, an athletic freak that threw down a MONSTROUS dunk a few months ago against the Los Angeles Clippers. George is emerging as an elite player on both ends of the floor and has the ability to change momentum with one slam at any point in a game.
PG participated in this event a few years ago but failed to win. George can flat-out jump out of the gym and this time around, I expect to see some explosive, high-powered throwdowns. George has led his team to a record of 39-11, atop the Eastern Conference, and has the whole NBA on watch. Why? Here is a little taste of what you might witness Saturday night.
[RELATED: Damian Lillard’s Top 15 Dunks]
*** *** ***
15. Reverse alley-oop slam vs. Bulls
Talk about athleticism. George makes a simple backdoor cut to the bucket and in mid air decides to reverse slam the lob pass from George Hill. PG doesn’t even have his eyes on the rim when he catches the ball but has the awareness to know where the basket is. Better yet, his high-flying dunk was against division rival Chicago. Indiana has surpassed the Bulls as the biggest threat to dethrone the Heat in the East. PG is a big reason why and as he continues to develop his game, he becomes more and more dangerous as an offensive threat.
14. Slamming it over Larry Sanders
George doesn’t shy away from a challenge. He sees a lane to the basket and knows he is going to be challenged at the rim by a very good shot blocker in Larry Sanders. However, the young star fears nothing and went right at Sanders, sending a message that he won’t back down from anyone when he gets a full steam ahead to the basket.
13. Breakaway reverse dunk vs. Rockets
Paul George on a fast break all by himself is dangerous. George capitalizes off those opportunities ten out of ten times and makes sure that it results in more than just two points. Like in this case, the crowd erupts and the opposition is forced into a timeout. If you’re an opposing player and George is all alone heading down the court, start walking to your bench.
Join The Discussion: Log In With