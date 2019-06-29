The Nuggets Will Pick Up The Team Option On Paul Millsap’s Contract

06.29.19 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets lured Paul Millsap away from the Atlanta Hawks with a three-year, $90 million pact prior to the 2017-18 season and, while his first season in Colorado was clouded with injury concerns, the veteran big man was tremendous during the 2018-19 campaign. Millsap formed an excellent partnership with Nikola Jokic in leading the Nuggets to a fantastic season and, despite his age as a 34 year old, Millsap continues to perform at a high level.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he’ll suit up for the Nuggets for the final year of his deal. Millsap’s contract featured a $30 million team option, one that the team will reportedly pick up for 2019-20.

Wojnarowski went onto point out why despite the hefty payday for the big man, the Nuggets are in a really good spot to build on last year’s 54-win season.

