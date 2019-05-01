Getty Image

DENVER — Paul Millsap saunters toward the locker room after shoot-around, not far behind Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and much of Denver’s young core, who head for the showers. As he arrives at the doors, he’s greeted by Nuggets PR and directed to the media scrum on the other side of the hallway.

“Aw, c’mon. I like to shower first too,” Millsap pleads.

“Someone’s gotta do it first,” PR chief Nick O’Hayre explains.

Millsap wanders over and, like on the court at the Pepsi Center, does his job dutifully, answering questions about defensive changes for Game 2 (without divulging too much), Mike Malone’s absurd preparation, and his role as the grizzled veteran on one of the youngest teams in playoff history.

The 34-year-old Millsap was born to be a contributing veteran presence on a team. Aside from the occasional effort to dunk all over someone, Millsap has long had a game built on solid fundamentals, craftiness, and veteran savvy. It was in Atlanta where he became an All-Star and opened the eyes of the league to his skill-set alongside another underrated big man in Al Horford, who like Millsap is also playing a key role as a veteran on a young team with aspirations of a deep playoff run.

With the Hawks, Millsap honed his skills and expanded his range, becoming capable of stretching the floor to three-point range and building on his abilities as an on-ball creator from the high post as a nightmare for opponents when he faced up. His performance in Atlanta led Denver to signing him to a three-year, $90 million deal. For much of his first year with the Nuggets, he battled a wrist injury that limited him to 38 games. This season, he suffered a broken toe and missed time in the middle of the year.