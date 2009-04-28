Paul Millsap Scares the Lakers

When the Lakers went up 80-58 last night, I flipped the game off. (That scene from the Italian Job when Charlize Theron is infiltrating Edward Norton‘s compound for the first time was on. She’s fantastic.) But when I turned back to TNT, it was an 11-point game, then a two possession game only a couple of minutes later. During that stretch, it was Paul Millsap – not Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer or Andrei Kirilenko – who single-handedly put a scare into the Lakers.



Millsap rattled off a personal 11-0 run, all in the teeth of L.A.’s defense. He and Ronnie Price took over for D-Will and Booz as the killer pick-and-roll tandem during that fourth quarter. Eventually, Phil Jackson put Kobe back in the game to put an end to the run, which was pretty much clotted up the momentum immediately. But Millsap’s stretch allowed Utah to outscore the Lake show for the fourth straight game during the fourth quarter. (Lakers haters are feasting off of this point this morning, insisting that they’re showing an inability to close out and step on their opponents’ throats. I disagree.)

The only real effect of Millsap’s effectiveness during this game is going to be during the offseason for Utah. His 16-point outing was a team high in Game 5, and it also constituted his best game of the series. Maybe this performance inspired some confidence in the Jazz front office that they should let Boozer walk and put their eggs in the Millsap basket.