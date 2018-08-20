Paul Pierce Revealed That He Battled Depression After Being Stabbed

Getty Image

Nearly 18 years have passed since 10-time NBA All-Star and likely future Hall of Fame inductee Paul Pierce was stabbed repeatedly in a terrifying incident. Amazingly, the now-retired forward managed to appear in all 82 games during the ensuing season (2000-2001) and, as you may expect, Pierce was lauded for his toughness and ability to bounce back on the heels of a perilous moment in his life.

With that as the backdrop, Jackie MacMullan of ESPN interviewed Pierce as part of thorough and interesting deep dive into mental health in the NBA and he revealed a struggle that was both long-lasting and hidden on the heels of the incident. Pierce told MacMullan that he felt as if he was “trapped in a box” after the stabbing and that he “battled depression for a year” after the fact.

Though he was praised for his ability to perform on the floor, Pierce painted a different picture, using basketball as an escape from addressing mental hurdles.