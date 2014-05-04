Video: Paul Pierce’s Game-Saving Block Of Kyle Lowry

The Raptors came so close. They busted their butts until the very last moment, but Paul Pierce lived up to his nickname — on the defensive end this time. The Truth sent back Kyle Lowry‘s attempt in the lane as time expired to preserve a 104-103 Nets win in Game 7.

After a chaotic final 10 seconds that saw Shaun Livingston‘s inbounds intercepted by Terrence Ross and throw off Pierce to get the ball, the Raptors, down 11 points earlier in the fourth, had a chance to take the lead with six-seconds left. Lowry split Kevin Garnett and Deron Williams coming around a screen at the top of the key with a lot of contact in the process (refs aren’t deciding a seven-game series in the closing seconds with their whistles). He gathered the ball and went up only to have Pierce send it back. Game over.

The Nets travel to Miami for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Did Lowry get fouled on the play?

