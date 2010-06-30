Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki join the 2010 NBA Free Agent Class

Even more surreal than the fact that Shaq, T-Mac and Allen Iverson are among the least-talked-about and barely-coveted free agents available this summer, is the realization that two of the NBA’s top players — both relatively in their primes — are also getting overshadowed by the hype given to LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh, Amar’e, Boozer and Joe Johnson.

Paul Pierce and Dirk Nowitzki are both exercising their respective opt-out clauses and will join the free-agent pool on July 1. Rumors of Dirk opting out began to surface after his Mavericks were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, but this latest development with Pierce just came across the wire late last night. Pierce’s agent told ESPN that his client has decided to opt-out of his $21.5 million deal. Dirk was also slated to make $21.5 million next season.

Dirk and Pierce are both 32 years old, but far from washed-up. Dirk averaged 25.0 points and 7.7 rebounds this season, hitting 48 percent from the floor and 91 percent at the free-throw line. Pierce averaged 18.3 points per game and proved he could still takeover a game on the biggest stage: “The Truth” dumped 27 points on Ron Artest in Boston’s Game 5 NBA Finals win, and gave Orlando 31 points in the Celtics’ close-out Game 6 of the conference finals.

The main reason Pierce and Dirk haven’t garnered as much talk as LeBron, D-Wade and the rest is that I doubt anyone seriously thinks Pierce and Dirk will change teams. Pierce is a Celtics’ lifer whose name is all over the franchise’s record books in almost every major stat category. Same goes for Dirk, who is Dallas’ all-time leading scorer. They are the go-to guys on perennial championship contenders, and a little too old to be starting over like an Amar’e or Bosh. Pierce and Dirk are synonymous with their respective franchises, and opting out now is most likely just to set up respective long-term contracts (reportedly worth somewhere in the $90 million/4 years range) that will allow them to retire with the only organizations they’ve ever known.

Do you think Dirk or Pierce will actually change teams this summer?