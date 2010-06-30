Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki join the 2010 NBA Free Agent Class

Even more surreal than the fact that Shaq, T-Mac and Allen Iverson are among the least-talked-about and barely-coveted free agents available this summer, is the realization that two of the NBA’s top players — both relatively in their primes — are also getting overshadowed by the hype given to LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh, Amar’e, Boozer and Joe Johnson.
Paul Pierce and Dirk Nowitzki are both exercising their respective opt-out clauses and will join the free-agent pool on July 1. Rumors of Dirk opting out began to surface after his Mavericks were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, but this latest development with Pierce just came across the wire late last night. Pierce’s agent told ESPN that his client has decided to opt-out of his $21.5 million deal. Dirk was also slated to make $21.5 million next season.
Dirk and Pierce are both 32 years old, but far from washed-up. Dirk averaged 25.0 points and 7.7 rebounds this season, hitting 48 percent from the floor and 91 percent at the free-throw line. Pierce averaged 18.3 points per game and proved he could still takeover a game on the biggest stage: “The Truth” dumped 27 points on Ron Artest in Boston’s Game 5 NBA Finals win, and gave Orlando 31 points in the Celtics’ close-out Game 6 of the conference finals.
The main reason Pierce and Dirk haven’t garnered as much talk as LeBron, D-Wade and the rest is that I doubt anyone seriously thinks Pierce and Dirk will change teams. Pierce is a Celtics’ lifer whose name is all over the franchise’s record books in almost every major stat category. Same goes for Dirk, who is Dallas’ all-time leading scorer. They are the go-to guys on perennial championship contenders, and a little too old to be starting over like an Amar’e or Bosh. Pierce and Dirk are synonymous with their respective franchises, and opting out now is most likely just to set up respective long-term contracts (reportedly worth somewhere in the $90 million/4 years range) that will allow them to retire with the only organizations they’ve ever known.
Do you think Dirk or Pierce will actually change teams this summer?
Pierce isn’t going anywhere, I happen to think Dirk may seriously consider some offers. I think Dirk wants to win and if he doesn’t the Cuban is making good personnel decisions he might bolt. The other thing is he could probably still get market value at another franchise, I don’t believe any team would pay Pierce more than what he is going to get with the Celtics.
They’re both just opting out so they can lock up new contracts before next years CBA. if they can both get 6 year, near max deals this summer, it suits them alot more than whatever they will be able to get next summer when contracts will be made smaller and shorter.
Neither can sign past the season in which they turn 36 years old (Over 36 clause of CBA). That means that they will only be able to sign for about 4 years or so. I wonder if Pierce is thinking about leaving because of the emergence or Rondo as the team leader. Both players need (or think they need in Pierce’s case) to have the ball in their hands to be effective. Personally, I think Pierce should look to do more without the ball to get open shots and opportunities to drive to the hoop. He needs to adapt his game allow for Rondo to create and find the open guy. The Celts are now clearly Rondo’s team.
I have a feeling the Celtics might let Pierce walk. Dudes making too much money and he’s on the decline. If he’s looking for a max contract, might as well pursue Joe Johnson.
If PP is lookin for 90 mil…let him walk and try to find someone like the Knicks sign him to that. Guy ain’t worth that much money, not even close. The team damn near pays that much just keeping a wheelchair on stand by for him 24/7. PP only has 1-2 years of being effective in him at the most, the guy only avg’d like 18/6, is that really worth MAX money? If given the money, minutes and shots he is, you can take most small forwards in the NBA and they’d produce those numbers (in most cases, better #s).
i dunno if this is such a good idea for either.
the teams have all the leverage.
i dont really see any team giving either pierce or dirk a 5yr $75mil contract. neither team is really obligated to give the max. because they’re not competing against any other team. dirk aint going nowhere. and pierce would/could only go to the Clips to ball in his hometown.
boston nor dallas should over spend for these guys. by opting out, they made it clear they wanna resign. so why not get them on the cheap?
who wants to be paying a 35yr old player upwards of $18mil a year?!!?
Dime where the hell are you getting this $90 million number from? I bet neither of them is looking for that kind of deal. For a four year contract that’s more per year than they are turning down next year.
Is it possible Dirk & PP have agreed to opt-out, allow their teams to get under the cap, then re-sign using Bird rights AFTER Dallas/Boston signs someone?
For example, if you’re the Celts and you ship ‘sheed’s (retiring) contract + Ray Allen in a sign-and-trade with ATL for Joe Johnson, can’t you then go over the cap to re-sign Pierce AFTER the trade and just take the cap hit?
Same type of scenario with Dallas, say with Dampier or Haywood instead of ‘sheed?
Or maybe PP or Dirk — who are both tight with their franchises — have a wink/nod deal to opt-out then sign for, say, 10-12 mil with some $$ deferred to help out management NOW in exchange for something after?
it doesnt matter if people say Pierce doesnt deserve more money because in truth he deserves it despite of the fact
he’s old and easily gets hurt (..and easily recovers…ha ha). The guy’s a bigtime shotmaker and proven he could rise to the occasion in clutch situations in critical games. Its not like he’s the guy from Orlando who bolted out of Seattle for almost 130 million when clearly he aint even the level of Kobe, Le Bron or even Ray Allen. Look what happen now to them now..one finals loss and a pathetic showing againts the Celts!! He busts out on critical moments and can’t even be relied on to take and make crucial shots when needed.