Paul Pierce Hates the Knicks Even More Now & Says It’s Time For The Nets To Start “Running” New York

While the Knicks still own New York, new Brooklyn Nets forward, Paul Pierce, doesn’t think that will last. Pierce’s aversion to the Knicks, always so passionate while he was a member of the rival Boston Celtics, has only intensified as he’s moved across the East River from the Knicks’ home at Madison Square Garden. The Truth wasn’t shy about his city rivals in a recent set of interviews, either.

On Thursday, Pierce went on ESPN New York (98.7 FM) radio’s “The Michael Kay Show” and did not hesitate when asked about his animosity towards the Knicks.

“I think the hate has grown a little. Everybody knows how much I disliked the Knicks when I was with the Celtics, but I think it’s grown to another level.”

Pierce went on to add that “I think it’s time for the Nets to start running this city.”

Pierce continued to elaborate on his new city while at the Spring H-O-R-S-E event in Manhattan.

“The only thing that separates the two teams is a bridge. And both of them are in the same division and both of them are considered contenders. You can’t help but say this is probably gonna be the best rivalry in sports next year.”

But the budding rivalry between the two teams on opposite sides of the East River wasn’t the only topic Pierce discussed on a busy Thursday in the city. He also sat down with Slam and discussed how the disintegration of the team in Boston was mutual on all sides, contrary to some media reports.

When asked how he felt about reports saying Doc Rivers quit on the Celtics by pushing a deal sending him to the Clippers in exchange for a first round draft choice, Pierce did not agree with the assessment.

“A lot of stuff got blown out of proportion because of the media, but Doc has always said he didn’t want to be a part of a rebuilding situation. I’ve always stated that the past four or five years. After the season, the owners decided they wanted to go in that direction. It made Doc look like he was quitting but at the same time it was mutualâ€”everything was mutual at the end. The trade, Doc leaving. I didn’t want to be a part of rebuilding; Kevin didn’t want to be a part of rebuilding; Doc didn’t want to be part of rebuilding. I think it was all mutual. We’ve done so much for the franchise that they wanted to help on our end. So Doc went to L.A., and they sent us to Brooklyn for a chance to win a Championship. That’s pretty much the way it was. Nothing more, nothing less.”

That’s what the Nets bought when they made the trade for Pierce and Garnett. They brought two champions who are in the last 1-2 seasons of their hall-of-fame careers, and only want a title. That’s all Prokhorov wants too, so it’s a perfect match.

The Knicks are definitely New York’s team. But if Brooklyn were able to win a title it would go a long way towards supplanting the Knicks’ monopoly of the city.

Will the addition of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett make the Nets the more popular New York City team?

