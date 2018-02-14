Getty Image

Paul Pierce received the highest honor that an organization can bestow upon a retired player over the weekend, as the Boston Celtics decided to retire his number. The game leading up to the ceremony wasn’t exactly ideal, as the Celtics got blown out by Cleveland, but it was still quite the scene as Pierce’s number was raised into the rafters.

As for who will be the next Celtic to receive this honor, Pierce told Chris Forsberg of ESPN that only one name makes sense: Kevin Garnett. While he was only with the franchise for six year, Garnett made his impression felt on the Celtics and played a massive role in them winning the 2008 NBA Finals.

Pierce also added an interesting tidbit regarding whether the Celtics will beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to being the first team to retire Garnett’s number. Apparently, Garnett would rather have his number retired by Boston, although there is a major caveat to this.