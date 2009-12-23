Paul Pierce (knee) out for 2 weeks

At least he went out in style. The day after Paul Pierce put on another typical Paul Pierce show — dropping 16 points in the fourth quarter and single-handedly outscoring the Pacers by himself in the last five minutes — the Celtics found out their go-to guy will miss at least two weeks due to an infection in his knee.
Bill Walker had been called up from the D-League to replace Pierce on the roster.
Pierce reportedly began feeling pain in the knee after the Indiana game. Boston owner Wyc Grousbeck told CSNNE.com, “He had the knee rinsed and irrigated, and it will require some antibiotics. It’s nothing major at all, but it will take some time to come back from.”
The Celtics already sat Kevin Garnett out of last night’s game with a thigh bruise, obviously to keep him fresh for a big game coming up on Christmas Day against Orlando. From there, the team travels to the West Coast for games at the Clippers, Warriors and Suns. Toronto (twice), Atlanta and Miami are also on the schedule over the next couple of weeks.
