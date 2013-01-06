Paul Pierce Leads Boston Back From The Dead; Carmelo Anthony Erupts In Disney World

Boston had every right to lose this game. They didn’t get into Atlanta until 4 a.m., and they fell behind big in the first half. By the second quarter, the Hawks’ announcers were asking, “Lets blow ’em outta the building. Whadda ya say?” Lou Williams (28 points) came out and dropped 11 in the game’s first four minutes while hitting three triples, and Atlanta had the Celtics’ offense in a vice grip. Too bad Paul Pierce (26 points, nine boards) forgot he’s supposed to be old, abusing the Hawks during a monster mid-game run that saw Boston outscore their Eastern Conference rivals 44-16 en route to a 89-81 win. Boston somehow continues to get praised as a great defensive team – even though they’re not – but now that Avery Bradley is back, and Rajon Rondo has himself refocused (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists), things might be changing for the Bean. They balled out on that end last night, holding the third-best team in the East to 28 points in the second half … In case you forgot why Eric Gordon matters in New Orleans, he reminded you late in New Orleans’ crazy 99-96 win in Dallas. With the score tied, Gordon (14 points) banked in a crazy shot – plus the foul – from the top of the key, propelling the Hornets to the win even as nearly everyone struggled with their shot outside of Greivis Vasquez (25 points, seven boards, nine dimes). On the other end, Vince Carter (17 points) still missed Dallas’ final shot despite not attending any graduations in the morning … At this point, it’s safe to say the Mavs are officially garbage, but at least Dirk gave them a glimmer of hope, scoring 20 points in the starting lineup and doing a few things down the stretch that reminded us of the old MVP Dirk … Roy Hibbert finally decided to show up for the 2012 season, showing a pulse for the first time in about three months. In Indiana’s 95-80 blowout over Milwaukee, he destroyed the Bucks, using their frontcourt players as pole vaults on his way to 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. He was aggressive both in the post and on pick-n-rolls, and for once, made his own luck … Paul George has spent the past few weeks making a push for the All-Star Game in February, and last night, he unleashed a dunk that’ll be giving Larry Sanders (12 points, 12 rebounds) nightmares. George caught the rock off a cut to the hoop, took one dribble and then detonated all over Sanders’ head, dunking it so hard that George fell off-balance and landed on his side … Here was James Harden‘s (29 points, seven steals) offensive gameplan in the fourth quarter: isolate, lose the handle, run it down and then pull some crazy, impossible shot from out of his beard. He did it three times in a close win against Cleveland, twice on three-pointers. Dion Waiters looked like he was ready to cry after getting both shots in his mug. It was a part of a 25-point second half for the Beard in Houston’s win … On the other side, Kyrie Irving dropped 30 … Keep reading to hear about Carmelo’s big night …
Paul Pierce Leads Boston Back From The Dead; Carmelo Anthony Erupts In Disney World
#Kyrie Irving #Atlanta Hawks #James Harden #Paul George #Paul Pierce #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Carmelo Anthony #Boston Celtics
uproxx 01.06.13 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Atlanta Hawks#James Harden#Paul George#Paul Pierce#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers#Carmelo Anthony#Boston Celtics
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBOSTON CELTICSCARMELO ANTHONYCLEVELAND CAVALIERSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIERIC GORDONHouston RocketsINDIANA PACERSJAMES HARDENJOAKIM NOAHJOSH MCROBERTSKYRIE IRVINGLARRY SANDERSLou WilliamsMatt GuokasNEW ORLEANS HORNETSNEW YORK KNICKSORLANDO MAGICPAUL GEORGEPAUL PIERCEROY HIBBERTSmackTYSON CHANDLERVictor Claver
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With