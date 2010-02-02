Paul Pierce May Have a Broken Foot

David Aldridge of NBA.com is reporting that Paul Pierce “may” have broken his foot after getting himself tangled up with Caron Butler chasing a loose ball last night in D.C.
Aldridge writes:
The team does not know for sure if Pierce’s foot is broken after X-rays taken Tuesday; more tests are scheduled. But it “looks that way,” the league source said.
The Celtics are hopeful that even if the foot is broken that Pierce won’t be out of the lineup for long. But they are not yet certain of that.
If his foot is broken, what does this mean for the Celtics? It’s obviously not great news for a team that is a mess right now, but at least it’s happening now as opposed playoff time.
And maybe it will force the Celtics to pull the trigger on a trade to shake up their roster.
Read Aldridge’s full column here.
I am surprised one of the old guys on the Celts haven’t broken a hip yet. Rayray is like the only one without something broken on that team.
Rondo has a broken shot.
Gooch has a broken stomach.
PP has a broken foot.
Perks has a broken face (only one expression: whine).
KG has a broken knee.
Sheed has a broken fucking head.
The rest of the team is pure scrub, and don’t even deserve a mention.
damn, well hopefully this is the last time they get the injury bug. they are gonna need ray to start shooting lights out and for kg to stop relaxing. he needs to turn it up on the offensive end because this limits their scorers(house, veal, sheed and The Gooch and gettin it done)
BTW, concerning my above post.
I was in no way saying that I think Gooch, Perk or Rondo are anything other than garbage by mentioning them. They are (yeah, Rondo is still garbage until he finds a shot). Those three might not be pure garbage, but they are still ass.
@ Control
Ray Allen is not a scrub.
Rizwan
He was mentioned above: “Rayray is like the only one without something broken on that team.”. You are right, he ain’t a scrub.
LOL @ broken stomach!!!!
Paul Pierce is just too fat for his shoes, his foot’s not broken, just like he was too fat for his knees a couple years ago. They are gonna slump a little, but still manage a good seed and get to the second round, but that’s it.
It’s gonna be rough for this team, for the rest of the season.
Too bad it aint the Finals.. He would be magically healed..
Either way this hurts Beantown.. he wont be game ready for a while AFTER he comes back.. lower extremitie injuries throw off EVERYTHING..
Hopefully he can be back for the LA game.. wouldnt want to any excuses.. still waiting for those “pitbull” Celtics to handle us rottweilers..
serves pierce right for flopping his way through the league his entire career. I concur with @Control. Celtics are on the serious decline after getting their ish pushed in by my Hawks. Seriously though, Pierce sucks ass and his game is predicated on the flop. I thought the league was gonna cut down on that? what happened? GO HAWKS!!
@Control
Sorry dude must have missed that!
Soooo many haters right now.
Lakeshow – ain’t you the same guy bitching that “if we had bynum, we woulda won” when we punked you bitches in ’08? Talking about no more excuses… you gotta be shitting me. Jesus you guys got short memories
hate! hate! hate!
rondo is playing as good if not better than any point guard in the league, even with a suspect jumper! and i still am amazed at how pierce gets no respect.
ill tell u her whos a flop, and thats soft ass pau gasol!
i cant wait till the playoffs get here.
@ CeltsFan
Lol was i the same guy?? i thought i, we, took our lumps and bit our tounge while you guys gloated the whole summer.. most fans were saying that at the time tho.. i waited until the new season began to say that lol get it straight.. as a matter of fact i think i waited until our first rematch to point out we wouldve won..
And i meant from the us fans.. i dont think you would hear any of these teams making excuses.. Even though you Bostonians (Players Included) been talking our ur necks ever since you tasted success this decade..
So maybe you can answer.. Wheres the pitbulls at?? dub says big baby ate them..
SHEED BABY!! when he wants to turn it on, he will.
wait till the playoffs
he also “may” be faking it…
Dammit here we go again….
You fucking classless losers trying to use my name again.
@ LakeShow:
That was not me, bro. That was a faker. You know how I love Kobe’s game. If I were not a Magic fan, I would be one of you. Because of Kobe.
(I’ll post this to all articles to get your attention Dime).
Dammit Dime. Serously. Can’t yall just fucking regulate the site so that things like this won’t happen? SERIOUSLY? Aren’t there administrators to stop people using the names of other people?
If these things continue to happen, I have no choice Dime fam. I have to leave these forums. And I’ll always blame the administrators for that.
@ AB: Holla at a long time reader, bro. Seriously. I know you could fix things of these sort. Holla at me, bro.
@Lakeshow – you may be right. A few of y’all actually didn’t say shit but most did (same w/ us last year. People bitching bout KG pissed me off. Injuries happen, shut up and play through it.)
ya got me on that baby line tho. that shit was cold haha
and the rottweillers are apparently napping. Lead dog’s A LOT older than we thought. Them knees are dust… Thank God for #17, cuz 18 looks a ways off
give him wheelchair!!!
Just for the haters
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that forward Paul Pierce suffered a strained left mid-foot during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards on February 1. He is currently listed as day-to-day.
carry on
We could careless if Paul’s foot is broken- I just want his punk ass team to make it to the Finals. They still suck good foot or not!!!!!!!!
Ray Allen….great player…
Garnett…almost past his prime…injuries unjuries
Pierce…biggest flopper winer ass bitch in the NBA
Perkins…always looks like someone stole his lunch money
Rondo…learn to shoot a jumper…an all star with no jumpshot??? must be a first…
Whenever Pierce pulls his injury stunt, he always recovers 5 minutes later in the game. The guy just must have a miniscule pain threshold.
@ Chris: Oldtimer Sheed is washed up as hell. Only thing he’ll turn on in the playoffs is his uncontrollable temper in at least one game, which will contribute to the Celt’s loss in the game(s). Celts are better off playing The Gooch rather than pitiful 3-point shooting Sheed.
Come on Celts fan don’t lose all hope remember the ML Car days? remember the rick pitino days!? well we’ll never be that bad again. The problem with going up the latter is you always need to come down. Yeah we talk the talk because in the title year no one done it better (cept the bulls)and even though the Lakers are dominant there is something special missing from their game. That’s why if we don’t win it the cavs will. We are not burnt just well Done! (Yeah I just got out of a meeting and I’m pretty hungry)
@ 21… an all star with no jumpshot, guess you’ve never seen Shaq or Ben Wallace play.
Imagine how much pain Pierce really feels when it’s an actual injury.Well that’s alright, Pierce can just have Caron Butler spoon him until he feels better.
nicknamed The Truth,i love washing him in games basket ball games,pity he may have broken a foot,wish him a speedy recovery.