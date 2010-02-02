Paul Pierce May Have a Broken Foot

David Aldridge of NBA.com is reporting that Paul Pierce “may” have broken his foot after getting himself tangled up with Caron Butler chasing a loose ball last night in D.C.

Aldridge writes:

The team does not know for sure if Pierce’s foot is broken after X-rays taken Tuesday; more tests are scheduled. But it “looks that way,” the league source said.

The Celtics are hopeful that even if the foot is broken that Pierce won’t be out of the lineup for long. But they are not yet certain of that.

If his foot is broken, what does this mean for the Celtics? It’s obviously not great news for a team that is a mess right now, but at least it’s happening now as opposed playoff time.

And maybe it will force the Celtics to pull the trigger on a trade to shake up their roster.

Read Aldridge’s full column here.

