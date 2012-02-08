Paul Pierce Passes Larry Bird’s Record; Steve Nash’s Birthday Present

A legend passed a legend in Boston tonight. Paul Pierce needed 10 points to move past Larry Bird for No. 2 in Celtics history but Pierce dropped him by the third quarter as the Celtics beat the Bobcats, 94-84. Pierce will never move past the man from French Lick in the hearts and minds of Boston fans, even with now 21,797 points, but tonight wasn’t just about the points for The Truth. He added nine assists and eight boards to go with 15 points. Is that how a Celtic captain does it or not? … You knew Rajon Rondo (14 assists and 10 points) was looking for Pierce every time down the floor, too, and the C’s were setting up sets for him every chance they got. Not that the Bobcats could focus solely on the record man tonight. The other Big Two, KG (22 points) and Ray Allen (17 points) kept the Bobcats guessing … There’s still no love lost for Cleveland fans when they play King James (24 points) but no one thinks a Heat-Cavs game’s going to go any different than it did Tuesday. The South Beach All-Stars roped Cleveland, 107-91, with Wade going for 26 points. We’re always on the lookout for when the Heat have started ‘clicking’ but how about 11 wins in 13 games? That passes our test for a team in sync. Erik Spoelstra could have taken a nap tonight. Then again, he would have missed another big-time night from the top pick, Kyrie Irving (16 points, six boards, six assists). Anderson Varejao is playing out of his mind in the last two weeks, but Irving is putting the team on his shoulders right now. Interesting thing we heard yesterday that we hadn’t really given thought until now: Irving could legitimately be an All-Star. What other guards in the East – besides the starters – have really been better? 18 and five should get you a few looks, even if you are a freshman … Michael Redd got the video tribute treatment in Milwaukee as he returned a Sun. He choked up in pregame watching it, but did his business (14 points). Then he let the birthday boy Steve Nash hit a layup with five seconds left to ice it. That’s three straight for Phoenix. Forget the Giants’ victory parade, that deserves a parade in Arizona the way this year’s gone …
Click to read about The Pekovic and Beasley Show, and the Monta Ellis explosion…
Ha, that doesn’t mean Love did it on purpose. Jeez, let it go. I can honestly say that it didn’t look to be on purpose but I could be wrong. Just don’t pretend like there’s no chance it was an accident.
I can’t wait to see the smirk get wiped off Durant’s face in the playoffs. He’s really getting on my nerves. Getting more calls than anyone in the league and no way in hell has he deserved it. Maybe I’m just a little angry over their last couple games, but still. When he got the breakaway dunk at the end of the Blazer game and acted like he did something I wanted somebody to knock him on his ass.
i dont think love did it on purpose. i mean he wasnt looking and if scola keeps his head 2 inches lower, or to either side we’re not having this convo. way too incidental for someone who wasnt watching where he stepped, although he did look to step over him and he did try to pull him down right before that. but the kick? i dont think so.
and chauncey already said he’s not retiring, didn’t he?
How does a flopper flop again when he’s already flopped?
Lift your head a few inches and take the hit. That’s right.
Anyone else think Westbook needs to be in the dunk contest? Also, how long before the Thunder do a reto night and come out in sonic jerseis? (Sorry AB!)
Can we give Nash another MVP if he leads the league in assists with that Phoenix team? He’s probably looking at Chris Paul and wondering how he doesn’t average 20 dimes a game!
Monta Ellis = Bad Porn 2.0
@UncheckedAggression Durant gets on my nerves too. I thought I was the only one.
Gotta feel bad for Billups, it looks like the clippers curse continues….I fear for Griffin and Paul’s cranky knees even more now.
FYI. Did you know some officials (backed by a wealthy native dude) have been working behind the scenes for the past few months and bring the NBA back to Seattle, almost ready to build a new arena as early as fall..?
Haha and the hype pendulum swings against KD. Haha
Dude just plays ball. Refs ref. haters gotta hate I guess.
People use the word hate so loosley nowadays.
If Scola slipped and fell on his own, then Love stepped on him, fine, accident. But no, Kevin Love threw Scola on the ground, looked down and had that I-got-away-with-that? face, shuffled his feet and then stepped on top of Luis Scola’s face/chest.
I know what some of your are probably thinking…
~Scola shouldn’t have fallen in the first place~ Correct, gravity can be a b!tch sometimes.
“If Scola keeps his head 2 inches lower…” Fine, whatever, Wikipedia also states that “…people indigenous to South America have been known to display the ability of passing through floors, walls, and ceilings but only up to a max of 6 inches.” This would have been a great time for Scola to get his Casper on, to avoid getting his face stomped.
~He shouldn’t have flopped, because he is known to flop~ Yeah, because Kevin Love had no intentions of an intentional foul and was playing stellar mime defense.
I’d believe it was an accident if Klove stepped on his shoulder and stumbled a little. However, he balances himself quite nicely on top of a guy waddling in pain.
if love did it on purpose this could be why
[www.youtube.com]
how could the refs miss love getting to shit fouled out of him, the scola’s rediculous flop, and then love kicking him in the face? scola is known to flop so no sympathy there. i spend plenty of my time not laying on a basketball court if only for that reason. lol
and durant does get a lot of calls. i dont watch okc but i noticed when they played the blazers. the officials were horrible and it went both ways. some of the calls against okc were make-up calls, which i dont like no matter who it benefits.
“We’re out like Chauncey Billups’ career.”
That’s a little harsh, Dime. Show some respect for a Big Shot. He’ll be back.
@tron, being that low to the ground does have its disadvantages.
Make-up calls are never fair. Hypothetically… Durant draws a foul on Blake Griffin which happens to be his 2nd in the first quarter. How do you counter the importance of that bad call? Do the Clippers get the nex Out of bounds call in their favor? Thabo picks up a random holding/reaching foul? Loose ball foul Ibaka? One team loses a player for about 20 possessions while the make up call only gives me one additional possession. The bad thing, there is no solution for it.
After blown goaltending call, the ref can’t say my bad, your team gets the ball and we will take the basket away. Possession after violation can’t be determined. IMO, human error needs to be a part of sports.
@first & foremost
i see what you’re saying about human error but its annoying to see the pace of the game blown to shit with all the whistles. nothing wrong with a good hard foul to stop a basket but alot of these calls are rediculous.
Human error my ass. Por had a +1.0. Ask Tim Donaghy. LOL
first warrior triple double since ’93? that doesn’t sound right… Stephen curry has a couple doesn’t he?
congrats to Nash… amazing
Pierce is the man! That guy’s toughed out some lean years to get here and the city LOVES him for it. [www.redsarmy.com] No, he can’t be better than one of the 5 best players ever but he’s still beloved here. Regardless of the team you like, you gotta love a guy that’s wanted to make HIS TEAM into a contender instead of leave for greener pastures. The Reggie Millers of the world are few and far between; appreciate them when they don’t do the crap people hated on Bron for (looking at you, Steve Nash.)
oh, and Kevin Love DEFINITELY did that on purpose, probably thinking to himself, “Try flopping after this.”
Stole this one from a piece I just read.
The Timeline for Asian-American Names in Pickup Basketball:
– In the 1980’s it was “Bruce” (Lee)
– Mid 90’s every Asian looking dude was called “Jackie Chan”
– In 2000 they were “Yao” (Ming)
– 2012: “Jeremy” (Lin) or maybe “Shao-Lin”
@En Fuego, Human error and willingly making bad calls for personal gain are different. If a ref makes a bad call, making more bad calls doesn’t help the game. In live action a goaltending call from his vantage point may or may not be different from a camera mounted on top of the backboard or a camera on a pivot 10 feet off the floor. It looked like a goaltending to him.
He shouldn’t a moving pick or holding on the next play just to “even” the score.
they probably meant first triple-duoble by a Warriors big man. surely Baron had one?
Steph Curry had a trip-doub almost one year ago (2/10/10), good call!
I mean two years ago. what year is this?
@ En Fuego
I thought about the +/- spread when I was watching that Blazers-Thunder game. Tim Donaghy’s good buddy Scott Foster was part of the referee crew that called the Blazers-Thunder game. Remember him?
[sports.espn.go.com]
co-sign with @Big Freeze on the outro @Dime… a lil harsh for Mr Big Shot..
as for Durant, there ain’t no doubt the cat is one of the L’s latest poster boys, him and Blake Griffin… he’ll get the calls and everything, just like Bron had during his last few years as a Cav… the only thing left to be seen is how he takes the hype… will he let this get into his head or will he stay grounded?
better link:
[www.blazersedge.com]
where doc at?
It’s that time of year again for the usual Spurs beat down by the Sixers. Spurs just can’t win in Philly and I bet they get taken out again tonight
@beiber they need to put SOMEBODY in the dunk contest cuz as of right now no one is in it.
Wow…didn’t realize Minnesota was over. 500. Although Cleveland has a better chance to make it since they’re in the east, if they can manage to sneak in the playoffs then Rubio wins ROY hands down.
I have a lot of respect for Rick Adelman. That dude just gets it done everywhere he’s gone. He takes sorry-ass teams and improves the hell out of them.
Right now the Timberwolves are at 13-12 and are one game out of a playoff spot. The freakin Timberwolves could make the playoffs this year. That’s incredible. Adelman just gets it done. respect
I once stepped on a dude in a game. He took a charge (well, tried to), it was called a blocking foul on the shot AND 1. The dude’s mistake was he was already falling backwards when we collided, when I landed he was already on the floor and I put my right foot directly in the middle of his chest. His sister, who was fine as hell, and his other entourage who came to watch the game let me have it from the crowd. Every time I touched the ball = “F you, 22!!” I loved it. The funny thing was we both ended up playing in all-star games together and he told me that he had a bruise on his chest that was in the shape of my foot for a week after. If I grew up today, you just know for sure that shit would be youtubed or FB’ed.
Wall-Lin tonight.
I’m out like DIME’s respect. Fuckin clowns.
the boy kyrie getting the hardware at season’s end. I have little to no doubt about it. Rubio is so nice though. But kyrie plays better. It’s crazy to me, how rubio has been a pro for so long and irving is just some legit fresh outta college kid with little experience on that stage but is doing it big in the L. Thas y I respect him that much more than rubio cuz both are ballin out but kyrie doesn’t have the same pre-league resume. Imagine him in 5 years. He is the next big-shot as in chauncey’s mentality. Game like cp3, and savvy like a vet. With a knockdown jumper. Already shows he is clutch and has command of his sorry squad with no all stars. Altho varejao is playing borderline all starish this year.
This whole Love-Scola throwdown debate is funny.
But let me tell you it wasn’t an accident. For one, as Dime says in smack, these two have been going at it all along right, … so you think KLove just smacks the ball out of Scola’s hands, sees Scola slip/trip to the ground, sees him on the floor and “Accidently” steps on him. Nah man, Kevin Love had space to move out of the way, and keep on moving. BUT nope, KLove eyed the target, saw the chance, and laid down some “Love” -errr- laid down a stomp on Scola’s face. Kevin Love just made it look unintentional because it was during a sequence in the paint. Kinda like “Oooops, Ah look at that, you fell bro, thats too bad …” SLAAMM!! Thats for giving me crap all night!
Besides I remember a playoff game a few years back where Lamar Odom and Luke Walton had some words with Luis Scola. I think Scola is notorious for being a big mouth and a pain in the behind.
Adelman almost was the coach of the lakers this year. Imagine him with this rejuvenated kobe (fixed injuries) and this renewed bynum ? And he wulda loveddddd pau gasol. He likes versatile bigs (see vlade, webber)
I once had to shoot tear gas in a dude’s face after a pick-up game. The guys was 8″ taller and had at least 80 pounds on me. Dumbshit came out to the parking lot to “continue”, started approaching my car like Cujo and I let his ass have it. He still almost got into my car, blindly, but enough to rub some of that gas on my neck and back – and that shit stung for hours.
My favorite part was, while I was leaving, this dude I didn’t know that was on my team walked past the guy who was now wimpering on the ground and said “That’s what you get for talking shit”
Damn who is the biggest surprise this season? Minny or Cleveland? Minny has the better team with no experience while Cleveland has experienced players who are throwaways and a legit future star in Kyrie. Niether are ready, both fun to watch…
If Jeremy Lin score 20 again tonight, he’s the real deal.
That was harsh about Billups. Dude has been thru a lot in the L when he didn’t have to. Being drafted and constantly traded even tho he showed the skill. Has been a stand up guy and a leader wherever he goes.
I think all the players are warmed up now because we are starting to see a lot of high scoring games from players now. Monta was unconcious last night
LOL at who called him Bad porn 2.0… He is not that bad lol
C’mon now, you step on a person’s foot and hand by accident. You have this big a$$ man rolling around on the ground and you’re telling me the only thing he could step on was his face?
If you believe Kevin Love’s stomp was an accident, do you also believe OJ didn’t do it?
No offense, tear gas, pepper spray or whatevr jus doesn’t mix with masculinity for me. No offense, funny visuals whoever laid out that story.
But I guess one thing that is borderline okay for a man to use I would say is a taser. That shit gangsta. Watching someone in the process of being tased is hilarious too only if they deserved it. Like the morons who streak at important sporting games.
I was playing a pickup game once, got into it with the guy, who I was 8″ and about 100lbs heavier than. After the game I went to approached the guy to apologize, and he flipped out and shot me in the face with some tear gas. I couldn’t see shit, almost ended up in his car giving him a back massage, it was fucking crazy. I was laying on the ground looking for some water for my eyes, and this guy’s teammate walks up and says I deserved it for talking shit, wtf? I just wanted to apologize!
First time I watched the video with Love, I thought it was accidental, but after watching it a few times, it probably wasn’t a complete accident. The guy looks down, then fuckstarts him right in the face, almost like he was trying to do a brakestand on his chest. It MIGHT have been a natural reaction to thinking his legs were tied up, but that is unlikely, haha. On the brightside, Scola is frakenstein…if his chest gets fucked up, he can just install a new one.
@Chaos
I don’t think he needs to score 20 to prove shit tonight. He just needs to have a decent game. Wall is going to be up for that game, that’s a given, so it won’t be easy for him. Regardless, I think he’s legit already. 2 straight games of some of the best decision making I’ve seen this year is not a fluke. He’s no all-star, but I think he’s a legit starter. I’m almost ready for the Raptors to move Calderon for him. Lol.
@ Showtime
Hahaha. Knew it. Didn’t know Tim’s bff in crime was reffing that game. Bastards.
Good find, bruh. Heard of Scott Foster and some stuff about him before but never really gave it some thought. Looked him up and read some of his work.
[www.truthaboutit.net]
Never thought somebody would be that damn bold again after what happened to Donaghy. Didn’t think the league would let shit like this back in their asses.
LMAO @ control
@TWU – You and your teammate who you didn’t know existed are assholes.
I think Cleveland is the biggest surprise of the season. With Minnesota you atleast new that there was going to be improvement because of Kevin Love continuing his work, Rick Adelman coming in and spreading his philosophy of good basketball, Ricky Rubio crossing over and bringing his 6pts a game and idk how many assists per, and just plain all around young squad hungry and growing together as a team.
Cleveland was a coin toss cause no one could have predicted that Kyrie Irving would make an impact so quickly. As well as the rest of the Cavs trying to follow Kyrie’s lead and playin as hard as they are.
Hahahaha @ control
@ That’s Whats Up
@ JAY
@ Control
I don’t know but I think a guy has to do something to protect himself. You never know what some other dude will do when he’s pist or bent after a game. Atleast it was pepper spray and not a taser.
fuck that, the dude wanted to go and I had just run about 6 full court games. He dropped his gear about twenty feet from the car and was approaching at a high rate of speed. I wasn’t havin’ none of it. That big dumb green mile motherfucker would have put me in the hospital. Call it what you want, I call it being pro-active
Green Mile mofo
HAHAHAHAHAA!
Lol @ TWUP and control.
Wilbon put it very well on PTI yesterday. At first, when you see someone get stepped upon, you cringe.
Then you remember that he hit Love in the nuts. That’s an open invitation for retaliation that every man understands. The NBA as a body had to punish Love, even if every single man in employ was slowly nodding.
Dag – I saw that Wilbon thing too yesterday and totally changed my stance on the whole situation. Intentional and acceptable.
I had a buddy of mine pull a fucking gun at a pick up game. He’s locked up now, but damn. Then I had the dudes climb out of the trees in Vegas. Somehow got mixed up in a crazy game between some gang bangers where they bet $500 a head, me and my buddy (non gang bangers) played harder than ever, won, and then everyone started running and taking off in cars. We panicked, hopped in his 5.0 (early 90’s), and sped off. Dudes who we played with chased us down! I’ve never shat myself harder. They caught us and we were yelling out the windows “it’s us!! It’s us!!! Don’t shoot!!!”. Awful.
The worst I ever did was playing in Newport Beach. They have this court that had some serious games. Dudes like Cherokee Parks etc… Anyway, this dude is just beating me up. The cheap elbows, lowbridges, grabbing, slapping… My little brother was there too and he was getting nervous. I tell the dude that I am gonna hit him if he keeps it up. So I am running down on offense and he pushes me in the back. I wheeled around and elbowed him right across the nose. It was a gash from underneath his left pupil all the way to under the right pupil. He says “why did you do that?!?!” I got in my car and cried. I felt SO bad. My brother was scared which made me feel even worse. He heard from people that I would scrap, but he never saw it until then. I have never felt worse about anything in my life than when my little brother saw me hit a dude.
Rubio transforms the game. Irvin scores alot of points. Rubio leads the League in Steals, 3rd in assists and is an absolute terror on defense. If the wolves make the playoffs, its Rubio that needs to be in the mvp discusion, not Love. The wolves are a completely different team with ricky on the floor and every statistic shows it. Now if the Wolves only had someone to knock down an open shot, Rickys assist numbers are going to become unreal
I just notice that when it’s Ndamukong Suh or Marcus Vick stepping on or kicking somebody, words like “thug” and “dirty” get thrown around a lot more and a lot faster than when it’s Kevin Love or Steve Nash using their feet on an opponent.
Austin, ask BRUCE for the reason – none of us can figure it out