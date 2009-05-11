Paul Pierce Should Be Thrilled

05.11.09 9 years ago 32 Comments

Who cares that you just had your best game of the playoffs thus far, going for 27 points on 60% shooting and finding Big Baby for the game winner? Who cares that Doc Rivers said that the pass to Davis was “as good as the shot to me,” and that “our best player trusted the pass”? Right now there’s a greater reason to celebrate if you’re Paul Pierce: Aubrey O’Day wants a piece.

O’Day is that fantastically attractive chick who spent like an entire month as the banner ads on the Dime site for her pictorial in Playboy. I think it was March, because we were all far less productive during that month, wasting about 10 minutes at a time in a trance, staring at the ads while we were supposed to be typing.

Even though she went to high school and college out in California, O’Day is clearly a big fan of the Celts and of Pierce. Getting a chick this hot to write Pierce’s nickname on the back of her hands might be the reason that Baby made that shot.

Source: Barstool Sports

