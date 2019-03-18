Getty Image

With every game the Los Angeles Lakers lose in LeBron James’ inaugural season in Hollywood, the drama continues to build. Case in point: the two lasting images from the Lakers most recent loss to the New York Knicks were LeBron sitting away from his teammates on the bench during a timeout and Mario Hezonja blocking LeBron’s potential game-winner.

The Lakers season is essentially over, and LeBron is already dreaming about a summer off coaching his kids’ AAU teams. At 31-39, the Lakers currently own the 10th worst record in the NBA, which carries a 3 percent chance at nabbing the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. Should the miraculous happen, giving the Lakers the opportunity to select Zion Williamson, Paul Pierce thinks the team should move on from the man who just passed Michael Jordan in all-time scoring.