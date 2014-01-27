Boston’s Emotional Paul Pierce Tribute Video

Paul Pierce could barely keep it together when he spoke with ESPN’s Chris Broussard after the first half upon his return to the place where he spent the first decade and a half of his career. Part of that emotion was the warm welcome the Boston crowd gave their old hero. Not only that, but the Celtics played an in-game tribute video to the Truth, and it’s exactly as amazing you’d think.

Whether you’re a Celitcs fan, or not, it’s pretty incredible to see the Boston crowd greet their old hero home. We doubt there was a dry eye in the whole Garden.

The Celtics get some some bonus points for splicing the climactic scene from from A Few Good Men where Jack Nicholson‘s character asks Tom Cruise‘s character, “You want answers?” before there’s a pause and Cruise answers, “I want the truth.” Nicholson comes right back to scream, “YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH!” During 15 years in a Celtics uniform, there weren’t many players that could handle the Truth.

Goosebumps.

