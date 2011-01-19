PEAK Dorell Wright Player Exclusive

After signing with Golden State this summer, Dorell Wright has taken his game to a whole new level – a level that should include Most Improved Player Award consideration. He’s started all 40 games for the Warriors so far this season, and is averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Maybe it’s the shoes? Since Christmas, Wright has started wearing PEAK and has gone for 27 or more points five times. Check out what he’s been wearing after the jump.

