PEAK Dorell Wright Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Golden State Warriors
01.19.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

After signing with Golden State this summer, Dorell Wright has taken his game to a whole new level – a level that should include Most Improved Player Award consideration. He’s started all 40 games for the Warriors so far this season, and is averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Maybe it’s the shoes? Since Christmas, Wright has started wearing PEAK and has gone for 27 or more points five times. Check out what he’s been wearing after the jump.

What do you think?

