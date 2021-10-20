The New Orleans Pelicans will begin their regular season on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, and much like the Sixers, they’ll go into that game without the services of their former No. 1 overall pick. Zion Williamson underwent foot surgery during the offseason, and while the Pelicans stressed their belief that he would be able to start the year, that hasn’t come to fruition, and the big fella will watch the game from the sidelines as he rehabilitates.

Foot injuries are always concerns, particularly with players as big and explosive as Williamson. And according to a new piece by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there are elevated concerns within the Pelicans’ organization as Williamson’s weight has gotten above 300 pounds during points this offseason.

He’s since reached north of 300 pounds this offseason, sources said, again fueling concerns among New Orleans staffers similar to the months leading up to his rookie debut. When he joined the Pelicans’ recent preseason trip to Minnesota, several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds. “I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,” said one observer. “These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues,” said one Western Conference executive.

There is no timetable for when Williamson will be able to make his debut this season, but it is expected he will get updated scans on his foot in the next week or so.