The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t able to find a suitor for Anthony Davis before the NBA’s trade deadline came and went on Thursday afternoon, meaning for at least the next few months, the superstar big man will continue to take the floor for the only team he’s ever played for in his professional career. It wasn’t guaranteed that he’d keep playing, though, but that situation seemed to resolve itself on Thursday night.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the NBA caught wind of the Pelicans considering holding a healthy Davis out and decided to issue an ultimatum. Windhorst mentioned on The Jump that the NBA floated the idea of a $100,000 fine in the event Davis was a healthy scratch with an eye on keeping his trade value high.