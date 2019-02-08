The Pelicans Reportedly Faced A $100,000 Per Game Fine If They Benched A Healthy Anthony Davis

Associate Editor
02.08.19

Getty Image

 

The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t able to find a suitor for Anthony Davis before the NBA’s trade deadline came and went on Thursday afternoon, meaning for at least the next few months, the superstar big man will continue to take the floor for the only team he’s ever played for in his professional career. It wasn’t guaranteed that he’d keep playing, though, but that situation seemed to resolve itself on Thursday night.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the NBA caught wind of the Pelicans considering holding a healthy Davis out and decided to issue an ultimatum. Windhorst mentioned on The Jump that the NBA floated the idea of a $100,000 fine in the event Davis was a healthy scratch with an eye on keeping his trade value high.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 8 hours ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 1 day ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 2 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 3 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP