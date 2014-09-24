Pelicans Release Red Alternate Uniforms To Be Worn This Season

It’s alternate jersey day in the NBA! After the Dallas Mavericks released a smashing new look that will debut in 2015-2016, the New Orleans tried to outdo their Southwest Division foes by unveiling never before seen uniforms of their own.

As opposed to Dallas’ offering, New Orleans’ new uniforms are a mundane color tweak to their current kits. Ladies and gentlemen, presenting your Atlanta Hawks!

Afternoon treat…want a chance to win an autographed @AntDavis23 alternate jersey? ENTER: http://t.co/AxkFxTf0FD | pic.twitter.com/LW4tEeoNWy — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 23, 2014

The NBA twitterverse thinks the Pellies’ new jerseys bear a striking resemblance to the Hawks’ red alternates. We certainly see the similarities, too:

The dark red. The navy collar. The white and navy piping. New Orleans ripped off Atlanta’s underwhelming look, but definitely improved on it. We’ve always been a sucker for that unique font, and these new jerseys really make it pop.

As for who won the day between the Mavericks and Pelicans? We much prefer the former’s alternates, but Dallas isn’t wearing them this season. By default, then, New Orleans prevails.

What do you think of New Orleans new uniforms?

