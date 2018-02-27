The Pelicans Came Back At Skip Bayless After He Doubled Down On Calling Anthony Davis ‘Overrated’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago

Anthony Davis has been undeniably great for the entire 2017-18 season, but especially over the past month. Since DeMarcus Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, Davis has upped his production to MVP-caliber levels, averaging 33.2 points, 13 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game since the game Cousins went down.

The All-Star has almost single-handedly kept the Pelicans in the Western Conference playoff race, which is no easy feat, as they currently hold onto the fifth seed. This should make Davis pretty much unassailable right now, but to Skip Bayless it means it’s time to fire up the hot take cannon.

Bayless has been on a recent crusade in which he’s trying to convince people Davis is the most overrated player in the NBA. This led to the Pelicans Twitter account blasting him last week, but even after Davis’ 53-point outburst against Phoenix, Bayless wasn’t ready to give in.

