The New Orleans Pelicans have made a trade! Not the one everyone is waiting on them to make, but they have made a move before the deadline nonetheless.

While the league continues to wait on any kind of movement on the Anthony Davis front, the Pelicans are seeking out smaller moves to make around that to position themselves in an Anthony Davis-less future. The Wizards, meanwhile, are in full on sell mode with an eye towards getting under the luxury tax line and also creating some space for next summer, dealing Otto Porter to the Bulls.

On Wednesday night, those two sides came together to make a deal that sends Markieff Morris and his expiring deal to New Orleans for Wesley Johnson, helping Washington get out of the luxury tax in the process.