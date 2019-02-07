The Pelicans Have Reportedly Traded For Markieff Morris From The Wizards

02.06.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans have made a trade! Not the one everyone is waiting on them to make, but they have made a move before the deadline nonetheless.

While the league continues to wait on any kind of movement on the Anthony Davis front, the Pelicans are seeking out smaller moves to make around that to position themselves in an Anthony Davis-less future. The Wizards, meanwhile, are in full on sell mode with an eye towards getting under the luxury tax line and also creating some space for next summer, dealing Otto Porter to the Bulls.

On Wednesday night, those two sides came together to make a deal that sends Markieff Morris and his expiring deal to New Orleans for Wesley Johnson, helping Washington get out of the luxury tax in the process.

Around The Web

TAGSMarkieff MorrisNEW ORLEANS PELICANSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 13 hours ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP