Pennant Race’s “King of Cleveland” Tee

From the same hometown as Nike, up-and-coming clothing company Pennant Race continues to impress each new season they drop. Mostly a baseball-inspired line, when PR delves into the world of basketball, their drops have been more than solid.

This summer, they took the infamous Chief Wahoo and flipped him into the most popular modern-day athlete in Cleveland. It’s safe to say, The King has arrived!

