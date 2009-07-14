Pennant Race’s “King of Cleveland” Tee

#Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.14.09 9 years ago 16 Comments

From the same hometown as Nike, up-and-coming clothing company Pennant Race continues to impress each new season they drop. Mostly a baseball-inspired line, when PR delves into the world of basketball, their drops have been more than solid.

This summer, they took the infamous Chief Wahoo and flipped him into the most popular modern-day athlete in Cleveland. It’s safe to say, The King has arrived!

To cop this and more, head over to their online shop to check out the entire line.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSChief WahooCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesPennant RaceStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP