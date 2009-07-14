Pennant Race’s “King of Cleveland” Tee

From the same hometown as Nike, up-and-coming clothing company Pennant Race continues to impress each new season they drop. Mostly a baseball-inspired line, when PR delves into the world of basketball, their drops have been more than solid.
This summer, they took the infamous Chief Wahoo and flipped him into the most popular modern-day athlete in Cleveland. It’s safe to say, The King has arrived!
To cop this and more, head over to their online shop to check out the entire line.
Nice Shirt…they might as well change the Indian logo on the shirt to LeBron’s face.
Shirts are kinda clean though..
Yeah he should def bolt for NY cuz Cleveland aint showing him no love :/
This looks kind of offensive to me.
He’s not even an Indians fan.
I hope they ran this by Bron, cuz I don’t know how happy he’s gonna be with this.
We forgot to put “no racism” in small writing beneath the logo.
That is tight, very creative…I also dig the “Wild Thing” design from the site.
being an everything cleveland fan, sans the browns… i’m coppin this ASAP
although theres talk that the chief is the most offensive sports mascot….
FRESH..JUST COPPED ONE
@2 are you effing kidding me, dude?! CLEVELAND is not showing LeBron James enough love?! Dude runs the entire organization and practically the entire city. He has keys to the city halls in Akron and Cleveland! He is basically the GM! Danny Ferry can’t and won’t take a breath or eat some corn without passing it by ‘Bron ‘Bron first. GTFOH with that delusional shit, man…
@ #10
U R A R E T A R D
2 racial stereotypes in one
No “Why do you deserve ‘King of Cleveland’ t-shirt?” contest?
if i ever wear the t-shirt i’m going to the gym to get dunked on…
Gotta agree with Mr. A. How in the hell is Cleveland not showing Lebron any love?? I think its the other way around.
where can I get this all the websites linked in your article are down