Getty Image

The University of Memphis is overhauling its basketball program, and in the process, it is reportedly going to make the most famous player in school history its head coach. Reports from last week indicated that the university would look to replace head coach Tubby Smith with former Tigers great Penny Hardaway.

The wheels for a coaching change were put into motion earlier in the day on Wednesday, when Smith announced that he had been relieved of his duties after two years. During his time at the helm, Smith led the Tigers to a 40-26 record and a 19-17 mark in conference play.

Tubby Smith said he is no longer the Memphis men's basketball coach. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) March 14, 2018

Despite the modest success on the court, things had gone stagnant at Memphis. With an ultra-talented crop of recruits in the area on the horizon — most of them with connections to Hardaway through his AAU program or high school coaching — it isn’t a shock that the school wanted to shake things up.