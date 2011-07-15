Penny Hardaway & Grant Hill: The World Is Evil

The world is evil. God might be good, but the world we live in is undoubtedly evil. For an athlete, there’s nothing worse than an injury. Some are lucky enough to never experience a real one. Others are never challenged. But two players, two people with enough talent to one day make the Hall of Fame, dealt with one break after another, one tear after another, one debilitating surgery after another.
Before the Allen Iversons, the Carmelo Anthonys, before the Dirk Nowitzkis, there was a question. And we all thought we had the answer.
Michael Jordan was bigger than a name. He was bigger than a man. But as the years went on, we got spoiled and took him for granted. We started clamoring for other people just like him. Every great player that came up had expectations to live up to. We went from idolizing the king to crowning them, instead of watching the man, we were replacing him. The truth turned into the hype, and we all got sucked into a never-ending game of “can you top this?”
Harold Miner. Jerry Stackhouse.
We didn’t just want another MJ. We wanted someone to take his place, a new generational leader. When we finally found him, we struck gold twice. Grant Hill and Penny Hardaway. Those two both should’ve been the next in line. They should’ve carried the league for 10 solid years. Alas, cruel injuries ended it all almost before it began, and we were left with nothing more besides YouTube and stories.
But which one was better? In their first few years in the league – Hardaway’s first four before his first serious knee injury and Hill first six before his fateful ankle injury – they were monsters. Check the evidence (stats are from before they were hurt):
Penny Hardaway
4 All-Star Games…a top-3 MVP finish…3 All-NBA teams (two first teams)…20, 4 & 7 averages…2 steals per game…5 playoff series wins
Grant Hill
5 All-Star Games…’95 Rookie of the Year…a top-3 MVP finish…5 All-NBA Teams (one first team)…22, 8 & 6 averages…1.6 steals per game…0 playoff series wins
Take away the injuries. Take away the bad luck, the timing, and what would they have become? Who would’ve been better? For me, Hill was an overall better player, a guy who was more consistent and someone I know could carry a team. At the same time, Hardaway was actually winning in the playoffs and was a LEGIT point guard. 6-7? You don’t see that too often.
At the end of the day, no one knows. But we can debate.
What do you think? Who would’ve been better?
They both also had the star power to continue MJ’s legacy, especially Penny with “Lil Penny” and Hill with his Sprite ads.
Hill was possibly the better all-around player, but Penny’s skill-set was more unique, and I think he would have had the more profound impact on the game. Both were super-special. Thanks for the memories, Dime!
s’all about Penny, man! after Shaq, he’s the main reason I support the Magic.
hill was the better player he was better at everything. of course penny had playoffs wins he had shaq and a great team around him. hill had who? oh and hills vid is also better.
Grant Hill was probably better but by half a hair at best. His last prime season, he finally upgraded his jumper. That was basically his only flaw.
I love drinking Sprite, but have they ever signed an endorsement deal with an NBA Champion?
I have to go with Grant Hill. Next up in the loser’s bracket for Penny, Tracy Mcgrady.
I thought for for sure Penny was better, but after watching these clips Grant Hill might have been better than Jordan. Seriously!!
the second biggest tragedy in Hills career was that he was forced to play in them teal piston jerseys…yuck…
Grant Hills real tragedy was playing in them Teal Jerseys.
and yeah, i say Hill was the better all around player, and was LeBron James, b4 LeBron James. LeBron james with a work ethic lets say, as stated above, he actually worked to make his jump shot work. And today, after his athleticism has left him, that shot is still there and making him money, as well as his defense.
and yes, i did restate a statement about them teal jerseys twice, they were that damned bad.
I got Penny u could do more with him no both ends of the court …if u got a another point he could move to the 2..u could get a undersize scorin 2 cuz he was so big at the one …n he already knew how to play with a big man which ALOT of guards cant do ..he could score from any spot on the court n ALWAYS showed up for big games ……he could guard 1-3
Probably the best debate Dime has had all year. Unfortunately this thread makes me sad. I’m going to drink a beer now…..smh
Grill definitely better.
Give him a team, some real jerseys, and take away the injuries, and he would have been a combo of Magic & Jordan, in discussion of top 5 all time.
Penny was the better all around player. The only thing Hill did better was score. But if you remember, when Shaq left Orlando, Penny raised his PPG, so he had the ability. He was just naturally a pass first cat.
Every time I even think of Penny I curse Nick Anderson… Penny would have had a ring had NA not had the worst choke in NBA history.
Detroit had two usurpers of Jordan’s throne with Stack and Hill… That team SHOULD have been amazing, but 42-40? Brutal.
Hill’s heart is what separates these guys the most.
^ Penny’s scoring dropped once Shaq left
I salute u, Sweeney. Appreciate the memories.
Penny was real cool and I had his Penny 2 sneakers and they were absolutely the most comfortable ball shoes. Best ankle support without looking gigantic and original designs. Penny was big in games that count and I still rmb he was second in scoring leaders behind MJ in 96. For me to choose, I still had to go with Grant Hill. The man was explosive. Yes, those teal jerseys were nasty but i still bought one when it was one of those Champion replicas. I was a 7th grader and while errbody was rockin nike, I was one of the first to rock FILA ball gear. Grant Hill was the man. Very sad….. i need to get some whiskey shots……
Penny still my favorite. Grant Hill was the man. I wish injuries didn’t plague them. I remember driving all through NYC looking for the Pennys with my mom…now they are retro’d weekly. I had the Grant Hills too. They could’ve been 2 of the best if they went to Phoenix a little sooner. Those doctors know what theyre doing there
Penny had a REAL injury (his knees), Grant Hill just BITCHED out (ankle).
we all know damn well there are only TWO injuries that are career threatening for an athlete (back and knee). maybe 3 if you count shoulder injuries.
But dammit, Grant Hill sat out nearly 5 YEARS for a fucking ankle!…an ankle! FIVE FUCKING YEARS!
@ Heckler. Just….stop.
Do you really think Hill would milk injuries for FIVE FREAKING YEARS of his prime, only to keep working so he could play with the likes of a washed up Carter and Jared Dudley? Give your head a shake. Hill is the last guy on earth who would milk an injury. Only 2 types of career threatening injuries? do you even play sports
Anyways, i would give the slight edge to Hill for being a more complete player. Love Penny too though
Its close as hell but I gotta go with Penny on this one, his potential as a 6’7 point guard that can run a team, score, and D up anyone in the backcourt and on the wing is unreal and he did work again MJ and Pip…..which is saying something!
They both was animals,but for my money Im taking G Hill.
Easy one: Penny —->Nike, GHill —-> Fila. Penny —->wore all great jerseys, GHill —-> teal jerseys. LOL. Seriuosly, I take Penny, real point guard 6-7, and the playoffs stats are the real deal. His games against MJ makes him the one of this two…
Lord this just brings up great memories and makes me sad at the same time. Such a shame that injuries stole their best years…
Ah, Penny… *tears up*
Now don’t get me wrong here I LOVED Penny (No homo) he was a childhood idol for sure, but Grant Hill is one of the most complete players in NBA history… seriously… what isn’t he good at?
I think if they have healthy careers; Penny is locking like a Top 7/8 PG, Grant Hill is looking at a Top 5 player… I think he could have been THAT good.
Also COME ON MAN… you suggesting Grant Hill milked injuries but what, he suddenly has a change of heart and toils away on a nowhere team into old age for relatively low pay? Come on now, be real… It would never even come into my head that he milked those injuries… how on Earth does that benefit him? Did you watch him play last season? Giving it 110% every game, locking these young guys down (No homo).
Is it just me who really liked those teal Piston’s jerseys? I got a thing for odd, garish jerseys though. I LOVED the original Grizzlies/Raptors designs.