Getty Image

Penny Hardaway, current coach of the Memphis Tigers, was once one of the NBA’s most promising guards. Considered by many to be the next Magic Johnson, Hardaway could do almost everything on the court offensively thanks to his tall height and varied skillset.

Unfortunately for him, injuries derailed what was once a promising career. By the time his tenures with the Magic and Suns were done, his NBA career was pretty close to over. Another tall and lengthy generational talent is currently dealing with a potential career changing injury in Warriors star Kevin Durant.

When Hardaway saw Durant go down with an Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, he could relate to it. Many have felt Durant tried to rush back from a calf injury in order to play in the NBA Finals and his desire to come back too quickly helped lead to that injury.