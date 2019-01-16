Penny Hardaway Gave An Exciting Update On A Lil Penny Return

Getty Image

Penny Hardaway received his first college head coaching job over the offseason, taking over for Tubby Smith at his alma mater, the University of Memphis. There’s been some good and some not as good through 17 games, but on Wednesday morning, Hardaway went onto ESPN’s Get Up! and shared some exciting news.

While this has nothing to do with any players who will suit up for the team or anything like that, Hardaway revealed that Lil Penny is working to make a comeback. Hardaway was asked by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg about how the star of the 90s ad campaign is doing, at which point Hardaway shared news that led to the the Get Up! crew losing their minds.