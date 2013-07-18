Happy Birthday, Penny Hardaway! Check Out His Top 10 NBA Plays

was a bad dude, and today, he turned 42 years old.

You know you had game when no one since has been able to replicate it. He was a 6-7 point who could post you, spin off you, hit you with the step-back, float a sick hook shot on you, stroke the trey and drop a dime. He balled against Mike and Scottie. He was the Next Jordan. He had a mini-me. And he won. That’s what separated him from a lot of other cats. Dude won games, had the sneaker game on lock (and somehow still does), and left an undeniable imprint on the NBA, despite only being truly healthy for about four years.

How do I know this? When we posted a Who’s Better? featuring Penny, our Twitter blew up. People still love him. Grown folks love him. Even teenagers who never saw him play love him. Why? Of course, the shoes played a part. But so did the stuff he did on the court. How many players can you name who came into the league and were almost immediately talked about as one of the best? It doesn’t happen too often.

With these lists, I’ve been keeping rules. But here, the only rule is that it had to be in the NBA. Nevertheless, I chose two ridiculous plays from his college career and threw them into The Best of the Rest section just because they’re so good.

So with that, here are the top 10 plays from Hardaway’s too-short career.

*** *** ***

10. Penny On Washington

Hardaway used to come down the lane, jump stop and dunk all the time. It was almost like that jump stop revved him up, got his engines started and only then would he take off. But I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen him take off and then throw the ball down so quickly.

9. Penny Cooks Reggie Miller

No one ever said Reggie Miller was a decent defender. But if someone is ever stupid enough to argue with you, just show them this. At the same time, Hardaway made a lot of All-Stars look wobbly so don’t feel bad for Miller.