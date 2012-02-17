Penny Hardaway’s Top 10 Plays With The Orlando Magic

Not a whole lot needs to be written here. Any Penny Hardaway list is a good one. In my humble opinion, I’ll still say the top 10 list I created a little while back was better than this one. But who’s comparing? And more importantly, who’s complaining?
What do you think?
Damn Penny Hardaway was nice
His game had a little Dwayne Wade in it.
Gotta say though, it’s depressing watching this. I think he is probably the biggest injury tragedy to NBA basketball. Grant Hill at number 2.
It’s a shame because in my opinion he would have been one of the greatest.
he would have been. he just seemed way to skinny to sustain
@ treybingbay Nah, Dwayne Wade has some Anfernee Hardaway in His game.
#3 was the Cleanest yam, the one you run back to your neighborhood to tell everybody about after throwing the ball into the crowd
Sidenote: Penny’s passes were Magic-esque.
This just made me want to create a 6’7 Pg in NBA2k12 and run wild with him lol.
Damn the man.
The dunk on E-Wing was so sick. I remember the first time I saw it was actually in SLAM magazine’s “Slamadamonth” lol
Dude was so sick. I had so many turnovers tryin’ to pass like him haha
He is the only player id put in the hall of fame who clearly was robbed by injuries. just a monster
air ups were dope..cant wait for the flight one orlando..forget the GITD…just give me the orlando and i am happy ….period!