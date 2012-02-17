Penny Hardaway’s Top 10 Plays With The Orlando Magic

#Video
02.17.12 6 years ago 8 Comments

Not a whole lot needs to be written here. Any Penny Hardaway list is a good one. In my humble opinion, I’ll still say the top 10 list I created a little while back was better than this one. But who’s comparing? And more importantly, who’s complaining?

What do you think?

