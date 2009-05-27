People Say Stupid Things

I came across this story this morning and just had to laugh out loud. Now, I’ve been as much in awe of LeBron James and his entire body of work this season (the stats, the commitment to defense, the leadership, the record at home, the MVP award, the crazy trick shots and game-winners, etc.), but some people just take it to a whole ‘nother level when they get caught up in the LeBron hype.
This week’s example would be ‘Bron’s high school football defensive coordinator, Mark Murphy, who claims that not only could LeBron have gone straight to the NFL out of high school, but he also ranks LeBron among football’s best all-time receivers!
From RealGM today:
“I’ve been around a lot of great receivers,” Murphy said. “I tell people that I rate my top receivers — coaching, playing or watching — as James Lofton, Jerry Rice, Steve Largent and LeBron James.
“People laugh at me, but it’s true,” Murphy said of placing James in the same class as three Pro Football Hall of Famers. “The kid had everything you could want.
“I felt like that was one kid that could have gone from high school to the NFL and played.”
Now, Murphy has some credibility because he apparently coached in the NFL for 11 seasons, but come on man. To mention a high school receiver – even if it is LeBron – in the same sentence as Lofton, Largent and Rice (arguably the best football player EVER), is just absurd.
Source: RealGM
I think Lebron could have gone straight from high-school to the white house as president.
Maybe its just me, but I think Lebron would be deadly in the NFL. Straight up killer.
Bron found the cure for aids yesterday too.
Maybe not so absurd…LBJ is a great athlete period. I can’t imagine that if he directed his energies to Football he couldn’t put up some insane numbers. Wideout/TE are not RB, QB, LB positions where there takes an extra level of awareness to excel.
I hate that we will never see it, but I think he could line up today and be uncheckable…
Not even on some fan stuff. I just think great athleticism, talent, and professionalism would translate.
What is the question his IQ, Hands, Power, Speed, Work Ethic, what?
I’ll take the coaches word for it. LBJ would have been a nightmarish freak in the NFL and changed that league. We would have been seeing 6’7 Safeties, Corners, and LBs…
avg height of NFL tight end is 6’5″ and there is guys that are 6’7. I would love to see how he’d matchup…
I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say LeBron could have potentially been a star in the NFL, but the straight-from-high-school stuff and comparisons to Jerry Rice and Steve Largent is crazy.
What I would worry about is him taking hits.Remember earlier in the playoffs when he ran into that ref and was hurt.Now replace that ref with Palmalou or B-Dawk and I think he would perfer the sport where if u breathe on him its a foul.
He would be a killer, maybe not out of high school.
Regardless DIME can we get the real conversation. FINALLY the Cavs are playing a LEGIT playoff team and being exposed. They’ve cruised long enough, I’m done with their side show shenanagins, arrogance, etc. Besides Lebron they are not that good. Wally? Big Z? Delonte? Mo Williams(legit), Big Ben? Joe Smith? Boobie? C’mon.
Also can the refs just throw a red carpet in front of Bron at the end of a game. Dude knows all he needs to do is drive, lower the shoulder, make body contact, scream, and he’s going to the line. It makes the game retarded.
Lebron is a beast but in no way, shape or form is he football tough. On the back of last nights hands he’s obviously a safety. now the Centaur – he would throw up some crazy matchup problems at tight end maybe
CAVS = EXPOSED, OVERRATED, OVERHYPED SQUAD.
CAVS FANS=SCARED, SHOCKED AND READY FOR MORE DISSAPOINTMENT
*not taking anything away from Bron, just the rest of the squad
Bron could have gone from High School straight to College and DOMINATED. LOL
But seriously, I hope the Cavs lose this series. It somehow STILL doesn’t look like they will, but I hope they do. Then everyone will have to look at themselves and the hype they created for a player who has, up until now, done NOTHING on the big stage. Nothing except lose his first appearance in the Finals and then come 1 lucky buzzer-beater away from getting SWEPT in the best year of his career.
Someday, this kid will be worthy of the hype he’s getting NOW. What will we do THEN? Give him a Nobel Prize? Start calling him Jesus Christ? This has got to stop!
This coach shows he’s a fool by mentioning James Lofton ahead of Jerry Rice! Then adding Steve Largent and Lebron to the mix just certifies his cluelessness.
The Lebron hype is OUT OF CONTROL!!! Next up on LebronSPN…
Could Lebron Dominate Heavyweight Boxing?
Was Lebron Made In A Lab?
Is Lebron From The Future?
Will Lebron Sign With The Red Sox Or Yankees For The Stretch Run?
(head exploding)
ESPN HAS ZERO CREDIBILITY. TYPICAL SPORTCENTER GOES LIKE THIS:
DAILY RUNDOWN OF A TYPICAL SPORTSCENTER: BRON VS KOBE, T OWENS, FARVE COMEBACK?, YANKEES, RED SOX, COWBOYS, SOME RIDICULOUS POLL WITH A STUPID QUESTION, NFL DRAFT COVERAGE (YEAR ROUND), TOP TEN PLAYS, scratch your head waiting for you teams highlights that never come, DONE.
LeBron won the Stanley Cup last year, by himself.
Breaking news.Bron just found Bison Dele!Bron found Bison Dele in the middle of the ocean after he took a spin on his yacht or however u spell it to smoke the pain away.He found Bison riding sharks and word has it Bron signed him on the spot to start center tomorrow.
Lebron is the new Chuck Norris.
“Lebron ended world hunger with a half-court three pointer!”
c’mon… he’s the best bball player in the game (with a team full of Witnesses). but let’s not jump the gun and say he’ll dominate every sport.
Bron is about to anchor sportcenter, he feels that he’s not on enough.
Instead of DA Bulls, DA Bears, or Ditka versus a hurricane called Ditka it should be
DaBron versus a hurricane called Lebron and DaBron would win with a mighty blow from his fist.
WE ARE ALL GOING TO WITNESS LEBRONS GOLF CLUBS IN A WEEK. …..BREAKING NEWS, TIGER COULD RETIRE AND BE BETTER THAN TIGER, IMMEDIATELY
LEBRON IS GOING TO RETIRE AND BE BETTER THAN TIGER. MY BAD
I heard JOHN AMAECHI was the best receiver in the NBA
@ micho,
hella. funny. i was dyin man…
HAHA!Yall to much.
Lebron’s reputation is expanding faster than the universe. He once had an awkward moment, just to see how it feels. He lives vicariously through himself.
Stay thirsty my firends
Amaechi is more of a tight end who looks to go deep…gross.
@nic,
I feel Amaechi is probably no longer a tight end, but more of a WIDE receiver. Perhaps as a rookie he was a tight end, but after experience he probably moved up to wide receiver.
lebron james doesn’t sleep….he waits….
Someone should tell lebron that they don’t call fouls if the opposing players breathe on him in the nfl. He would get killed specially at his height. The reason there are few people at his height in the nfl is cause players would tackle his legs.
The last person to make eye contact with Lebron James was RAY CHARLES.
and he was standing next to Stevie Wonder….
Dont ever try to find Lebron.. He’ll find you..
LMAO.. this ish is too funny.. im crying over here..
Yeah, we’re all too caught up in LeBronMania…
Lebron put the “laughter” in “manslaughter”
The media turning lebron into the new fucking chuck norris.
Apparently Lebron James is the reason Waldo is hiding
Lebron James doesn’t wear a watch, he decides what time it is.
Lebron James CAN believe it’s not butter.
Lebron James can divide by zero.
While urinating, Lebron James is easily capable of welding titanium.
It takes Lebron James 20 minutes to watch 60 Minutes.
Lebron James wears a live rattlesnake as a condom.
So Mark Murphy wants us to take him serious when he just slapped Michael Irvin, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, TO, Lance Alworth, Lynn Swann, Cris Carter, and a handful of other WR’s in the face. PLEASE!
Mark Murphy you are officially an ass-clown.
I got to keep going
Lebron James was what Willis was talkin’ about.
Lebron James can lead a horse to water AND make it drink.
Lebron James can judge a book by its cover
and I think John Amechi was originally a tight end but he hung out with Lebron James and is now a split end.
Right now on ESPN…..Jerry Jones talking about clearing the cowboys entire roster just to get Lebron James
Lebron would seriously dominate the NFL – to a degree that it has never been seen or done.
Seriously.
Dominate?..so im assuming you would classify him in the same catergory with jerry rice?
Lebron just fixed Favre’s shoulder and now they’ll both play for the Vikings.
Peter King just shot his load.
Lebron shoots bricks on purpose to make sure the rims are working.
LeBron sold his soul to the devil for his rugged good looks and unparalleled athletic ability. Shortly after the transaction was finalized, LeBron dunked on the devil’s head and took his soul back. The devil, who appreciates irony, couldn’t stay mad and admitted he should have seen it coming. They now play poker every second Wednesday of the month.
When the guy said whoever dosent sin should cast the first stone Bron fucked him up with a boulder.
Lebron James hunts wild bear in the offseason with a rubber band and a box of toothpicks..
Lets be clear about one thing: LeBron was too busy trying not to get hurt playing football to be a REALLY special player.
Another thing; Jim Brown is THE greatest football player EVER. No discussion.
Bron took a drug test and passed…HGH failed.
Lebron did “The Worm” on a bed of hot coal.. it was his pregame ritual in kindergarden..
Lebron stashed the other glove for OJ.
Lebron James once parachuted over the bermuda trianlge..
Without the Parachute..
Michael Jordan thanked Lebron for being such an inspiration to the ballers of America.