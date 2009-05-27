People Say Stupid Things

I came across this story this morning and just had to laugh out loud. Now, I’ve been as much in awe of LeBron James and his entire body of work this season (the stats, the commitment to defense, the leadership, the record at home, the MVP award, the crazy trick shots and game-winners, etc.), but some people just take it to a whole ‘nother level when they get caught up in the LeBron hype.

This week’s example would be ‘Bron’s high school football defensive coordinator, Mark Murphy, who claims that not only could LeBron have gone straight to the NFL out of high school, but he also ranks LeBron among football’s best all-time receivers!



From RealGM today:

“I’ve been around a lot of great receivers,” Murphy said. “I tell people that I rate my top receivers — coaching, playing or watching — as James Lofton, Jerry Rice, Steve Largent and LeBron James. “People laugh at me, but it’s true,” Murphy said of placing James in the same class as three Pro Football Hall of Famers. “The kid had everything you could want. “I felt like that was one kid that could have gone from high school to the NFL and played.”

Now, Murphy has some credibility because he apparently coached in the NFL for 11 seasons, but come on man. To mention a high school receiver – even if it is LeBron – in the same sentence as Lofton, Largent and Rice (arguably the best football player EVER), is just absurd.

Source: RealGM