Perfect Timing

Almost like it was scripted by our friends at Nike, just as the Kobe and LeBron “MVPuppet” ads begin to resurface, the brand’s two showcase guys are on hot streaks and look like they could be headed for an NBA Finals matchup … The Lakers won their ninth straight on Sunday, 20-piecing the Suns behind Kobe’s 26 points and an overall dominant performance on both ends of the floor. It’s this simple: PHX doesn’t have a single defender who can really give Kobe trouble (although Grant Hill tries) while L.A. has enough horses to withstand the Suns’ speed and are significantly taller and more talented in the post … Of all the things people predicted when Ron Artest joined the Lakers, would “Quiet Consistent Non-Controversial Cog in the System” have cracked the Top 10 list? We can’t say he’s been exactly Adonal Foyle off the court, but all Ron-Ron has done on the court is shut down a few All-Star scorers, slap up a 20-point scoring night here and there, hit some timely threes and just play his role. Last night he had 15 points, five dimes and five steals and helped spark the 15-1 run in the third quarter that put the Suns to bed. Does Artest keep up this harmless successful existence, or is a massive “incident” coming soon? … Notice how Jordan Farmar has been making some extra-athletic plays lately, e.g. swatting shots off the glass and getting highlight dunks, just as Shannon Brown is threatening to become famous and maybe steal his minutes? We’re not accusing anybody of anything, but don’t be surprised if a man with a plastic cup comes knocking on Farmar’s door one of these days … Meanwhile, the Cavs were down 11-0 early in Milwaukee, but used a 29-0 run later in the first half to put the Bucks in the rearview and coast to their fourth straight win and seventh W in the last eight games. LeBron had a modest 14 points and 10 dimes, but just like we saw in the Cavs/Bulls game the other night, the team is at its best when LBJ doesn’t do everything. Delonte West was the standout this time, scoring 21 points off the bench, 14 of it during the big first-half run … One time Brandon Jennings abused Mo Williams on a behind-the-back crossover that was quicker than a blink and might have made Mo’s teeth click. Fortunately for Mo, Jennings’ ensuing layup got blocked; unfortunately for Mo, LeBron was the one who got the block, so the play still made the highlight reel … For the pre-game intros, the Bucks’ DJ played “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra for LeBron and the Cavs. That’s just mean … Four notes from Miami’s win at Sacramento: (1) Tyreke Evans had one of his most complete performances of the season with 30 points and three steals; (2) D-Wade overshadowed it with a ho-hum 34 and 10 assists with his girl Gabrielle Union in the crowd; (3) Apparently Dorell Wright is still in the NBA and hasn’t forgetten how to play; and (4) If you had Sasha Vujacic and Omri Casspi switch teams, a lot of people wouldn’t notice until Casspi started playing. And the Lakers would approve that trade in approximately 0.03 seconds … Now that the Nets 18-game losing streak is over, they can go back to stinking under the radar, like Sunday’s loss to the Knicks that nobody is going to make a fuss about. A couple years from now we could be writing about how this season was important for NJ’s young core of Devin Harris, Brook Lopez, CDR, Terrence Williams, Courtney Lee and Yi Jianlian as they got lots of minutes to build chemistry and bonded through the struggles. Or we could be writing about how the young Nets never recovered from losing 75 games, guys were voluntarily going to the D-League just to remember what it was like to win, and after the Brooklyn arena never happened, the Nets relocated to Seattle … In an NBA TV interview following Detroit’s win over the Wizards, Charlie Villaneuva said about 35-year-old Ben Wallace: “When I get his age, hopefully I’ll be playing like him.” So grizzled vet Charlie V will finally wander inside that 20-foot moat he must think is around the basket and start rebounding and stuff? We can’t wait … We’re out like Ron-Ron’s incidents …