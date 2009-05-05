Perkins: The Celtics Weren’t Focused

There were stretches of last night’s Orlando-Boston matchup when both teams were sloppily turning the ball over and missing so many shots that the game could have been mistaken for Game 7 of the Hawks-Heat series. (Well maybe it wasn’t that bad.) But as the Celtics fell behind by 28 points in the third quarter, it was apparent that they weren’t playing anywhere near the same level that they did against Chicago.
“We weren’t locked in, focused from the shootaround from the time we walked into the building,” Kendrick Perkins told the Boston Globe. “There was a lot of laughing. There was a lot of joking around before the game. We weren’t really locked in. That’s what happens.”
Down the stretch, this was anyone’s game. If Ray Allen‘s three from the near-side wing (looking from our perspective watching TV) that touched nearly every inch of the rim rattled in, Boston would have had so much momentum. They could’ve completed a historic comeback.
But as Perkins points out, the defending champions shouldn’t have gone down by that much in the first place.
So here’s the question: is Perkins explaining his team’s legitimate failure to focus for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals? Or, is he trying to give his team an “out” after getting beat in their own building?
I agree with Perks that the Celts wasn’t focused in the first half, especially Rondo. Look at the way Rondo played in the 2nd half compared to the 1st half. In the 1st half, Rondo wasn’t playing hard. I think Doc got on Rondo at half-time and he played more agressive in the 2nd half. The team defense also looked better in the 2nd half especially when Jackie Moon entered the game.
A blind man could see they wasnt focused until the 4th.
He meant the Lakers were not focused.
Excuses.
Excuses.
But seriously, he has a point. The Celts are tired, and they have to give 100% focus and concentration to keep up with Orlando’s transition offense.
Keyword: Celtics are TIRED.
Someone needs deadpool (Wolverine movie reference) this dude next time a reporter sticks a mic in his face.
Boston demonstrated they are the better team, Orlando has no killer instinct I fully expect Boston to bounce back and win this series.
i dont get how perk’s comments can be interpretted as excuses…their lack of focus was where they went wrong- if they werent still reeling from the chicago series, they probably woulda came out stronger
and i agree w/ karizmatic- they have no killer instinct. there was a sequence in the fourth quarter where the magic players kept passing each other the ball, passing up good looks bc it looks like no one wanted to take a big shot to stem the celtic momentum. the sequence ended w/ a hedo three that missed badly.
another thing that was made really apparent is that RONDO HAS NO J. this is aside from the fact that he airballed a ft- everyone on the floor knew that all he would do is drive in and slash- whoever was guarding him stood off him a good 5 feet. rondo needs to get in the gym w/ eddie house and ray allen and learn how to shoot a J. hes never going to make it to the next level otherwise
Simply excuses. Along the same vein, if Orlando had not lost their focus in the 3rd/4th quarter, Orlando would have won by 30 to 40!
Perk, is that what will happen when you lose 3 more in this series?
But I must say, I actually found myself routing a bit for the hated Celtics in that come back. (And also, Scaly may be everyone’s favorite joke, but his defense in that second half was no joke–he was all over Hedo.)
Celtics got recycled… end of story.
Yeah the Celts were definitely tired mentally and physically. I hate to say it but this is around the time when they could really use KG to keep their intensity up. I think that without KG Orlando is definitely the better team. No one can guard Dwight and I see the Magic taking this series if not a sweep in 5. They just don;t have any gas left in teh tank.
@ hahns….that seems to be a real key in beating Boston…since Rondo has no J play off him so he can’t pentrate and maker Pierce create baskets off the dribble or shooting. It puts a lot of pressure on Pierce to score and create and also might take Ray Allen out of the game as well.
In related news, Rasheed Wallace could still be a top 10 player in the league if he only tried.
thats three keywords QQ
Orlando should thank the Bulls for stretching Boston to the limit. Now they have a fatigued defending champion to play
So now we gonna thank the Bulls?
First, Boston will beat us easily. Game 1 proved haters were fucking wrong.
Now, we should thank the Bulls because if not for them, Boston WOULD HAVE beaten us.
How may fucking excuses can you find for the Celtics?
You know what, I thank Damon Jones for the Orlando win. Because if he was on our team, we would surely fucking lose. Good thing he isn’t. Because if he is, the Celtics will SURELY fucking destroy us.