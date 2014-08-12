Pharrell Curated NBA 2K15 Soundtrack Includes Snoop, Lauryn Hill, Lorde & More

08.12.14 4 years ago
Today 2K Sports announced the eclectic soundtrack for the NBA 2K15 release this fall. Pharrell Williams curated a vast array of music from different sects and genres. The teenage Lorde, blues rockers The Black Keys, electronica rock duo, Ratatat join classic hip hop acts like A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes, Snoop and Public Enemy — there’s even a Lauryn Hill track. All told, it’s music that can appeal to everyone, no matter your musical inclinations.

Pharrell’s own song, “Hunter” is included as well as “Can I Have It Like That,” and “How Does It Feel?”

Along with the track list below, 2K released a Spotify playlist letting fans experience the music today at HERE.

Click to hear some of the tunes from Pharrell’s super-producer playlist…

