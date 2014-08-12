Pharrell Curated NBA 2K15 Soundtrack Includes Snoop, Lauryn Hill, Lorde & More

Today 2K Sports announced the eclectic soundtrack for the NBA 2K15 release this fall. Pharrell Williams curated a vast array of music from different sects and genres. The teenage Lorde, blues rockers The Black Keys, electronica rock duo, Ratatat join classic hip hop acts like A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes, Snoop and Public Enemy — there’s even a Lauryn Hill track. All told, it’s music that can appeal to everyone, no matter your musical inclinations.
Pharrell’s own song, “Hunter” is included as well as “Can I Have It Like That,” and “How Does It Feel?”
Along with the track list below, 2K released a Spotify playlist letting fans experience the music today at HERE.
Click to hear some of the tunes from Pharrell’s super-producer playlist…
Thanx for posting that Spencer. Mmmmm, gotta say, I’m mixed about this list. I guess the hype of Pharell doing the playlist was never going to exceed expectations, but am not sure this is the killer track list I was hoping for. Now I think about it, LeBron did a pretty darn good job with his selection…